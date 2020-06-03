Daily Swim Coach Workout #111

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
1 x 300 on 5:15 Pull stroke variable drill your choice EN1
2 minute explanation of next set
6 x 75 on 2:00 #1 stroke with weight belts
10 x 50 on 1:00 #1 stroke count + time w/ paddle EN3 (essentially swimming version of golf where you are trying to achieve your overall lowest total of strokes with the fastest possible time for an overall low ‘score’)
1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery
10 x 50 on 1:00 free breath count + time SP2-3 (this is the same concept as in the previous set, only focused on hypoxic training and breath reduction)
10 bobs @ 2:00
2 minute explanation of next set
12 x 50 on :45 #1 Stroke, no free SP1-2 (just make the send off for 2, then +/- :30 for 2)
1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery
8 x 50 on :45 Free Kick with fins SP1-2 (just make the send off for 2, then +/- :30 for 2)
1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery
9 x 50 on :50 # 1 Kick no fins SP1 (just make send off for 1, then +/- :38 for 1)
1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery
8 x 50 on :40 free with fins and paddles SP2
1 x 300 on 6:15 Swim-kick-pull by 100’s recovery REC
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
EN = Endurance Training
SP = Sprint training
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
