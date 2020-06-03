Daily Swim Coach Workout #111

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

1 x 300 on 5:15 Pull stroke variable drill your choice EN1

2 minute explanation of next set

6 x 75 on 2:00 #1 stroke with weight belts

10 x 50 on 1:00 #1 stroke count + time w/ paddle EN3 (essentially swimming version of golf where you are trying to achieve your overall lowest total of strokes with the fastest possible time for an overall low ‘score’)

1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery

10 x 50 on 1:00 free breath count + time SP2-3 (this is the same concept as in the previous set, only focused on hypoxic training and breath reduction)

10 bobs @ 2:00

2 minute explanation of next set

12 x 50 on :45 #1 Stroke, no free SP1-2 (just make the send off for 2, then +/- :30 for 2)

1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery

8 x 50 on :45 Free Kick with fins SP1-2 (just make the send off for 2, then +/- :30 for 2)

1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery

9 x 50 on :50 # 1 Kick no fins SP1 (just make send off for 1, then +/- :38 for 1)

1 x 50 on 2:00 recovery

8 x 50 on :40 free with fins and paddles SP2

1 x 300 on 6:15 Swim-kick-pull by 100’s recovery REC