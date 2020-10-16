Texas First Chance Invitational: Day One Live Recap

Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist University

October 16-17, 2020

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

25 yards

Unscored

Results: on Meet Mobile as “2020 ST TEX First Chance Meet”

While this weekend’s meet between Texas, Texas A&M, and Southern Methodist men isn’t the only college swimming happening this weekend, it’s shaping up to be the fastest event, as we’re expecting many swimmers to be suited up and chasing after early NCAA cuts.

Assuming we’re able to get live results, we’ll keep you updated with event-by-event results and analysis this evening.

100 Back

Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 44.40 Alvin Jiang, Texas – 45.92 Chris Staka, Texas – 48.21

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas put up a statement swim early, blasting a 44.40 that shaved 0.08s off of his lifetime best and established a new Aggie record. Casas still ranks #9 all-time in the event. Texas senior Alvin Jiang was about a second shy of his lifetime best of 44.95, but his time of 45.92 is still faster than the 46.2 it took to qualify for NCAAs in this event last year.

100 Breast

Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 51.96 Andres Puente, Texas A&M – 52.55 Charlie Scheinfeld, Texas – 53.32

Texas sophomore Caspar Corbeau paced the field with a 51.96, about half a second off his lifetime best from last November. Corbeau would’ve been seeded 8th in this event with a 51.46 had the 2020 NCAA Championships happened. The Aggies’ Andres Puente took 2nd with a 52.55, right about the time it took to qualify for the 2020 NCAAs, and about three-tenths of a second shy of his lifetime best.

200 Fly

The Longhorns swept the top 5 spots in this event, led by senior Sam Pomajevich with a time of 1:42.93. Pomajevich’s lifetime best of 1:39.35 from last season puts him in the top ten all-time in this event. Freshman Coby Carrozza knocked nearly an entire second off of his previous lifetime best of 1:44.28, taking 2nd in 1:43.37, putting him within a couple of tenths of what it took to make NCAAs last season. Sophomore Ethan Harder focused primarily on the 200 back last season, but his time of 1:43.78 is just a few tenths slower than his lifetime best of 1:43.51.

50 Free

Daniel Krueger, Texas – 19.16 Kaloyan Bratanov, Texas A&M – 19.86 Jake Sannem, Texas – 20.09

Texas kept the win streak going thanks to junior Daniel Krueger, whose time of 19.16 gives him a new personal best by 0.03s. Aggie Kaloyan Bratanov was the only other man under 20.0, touching in 19.86, less than a tenth of a second slower than best time of 19.78. We didn’t see much of Jake Sannem last season, but he took 3rd here with a 20.09.

500 Free

Drew Kibler, Texas – 4:08.26 JohnThomas Larson, Texas – 4:15.80 Mark Theall, Texas A&M – 4:20.01

Longhorn junior Drew Kibler moved up to #4 all-time in this event, lowering his personal best by nearly three seconds with his time of 4:08.26. Only Kieran Smith, Zane Grothe, and Townley Haas have been faster.

400 IM