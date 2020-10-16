NCAA Swimming & Diving Dual Meet Season Heats Up with Record Chases in Austin

This weekend will mark the biggest weekend in college swimming since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with several top teams expected to compete in dual meets.

Notable Meets:

Texas A&M vs. SMU vs. Texas (men’s only)- Oct. 16-17

TCU vs. Kansas, Missouri – Oct. 16-17

Campbell vs. UNC Asheville- Oct. 17

UVA intrasquad

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt (women’s only)- Oct. 16

Between the 5 meets, multiple NCAA stars will be in action this weekend.

The Texas meet will feature multiple US National Teamers including Austin Katz, Carson Foster, and Shaine Casas.

Most swimmers at that tri are expected to be suited, with many chasing NCAA qualifying times so that they can dodge the uncertainty of the season to come. In other words – expect some electricity in the pool, even though team scores aren’t being kept.

Multiple reports out of Austin say that University of Texas freshman swimmer David Johnson and Foster will be chasing national age-group records during the team’s tri-meet this weekend.

Johnson, who swam a best time in the 500 freestyle (4:16.45) during Texas’ recent intrasquad meet will be chasing the 17-18 NAG in the 1650 freestyle. His best time coming out of high school is a 14:51.42 from the 2019 Speedo Jr. National Championships.

The current 17-18 NAG currently stands at a 14:34.36 posted by Pj Ransford in 2015. However, Johnson’s recent drop in the 500 freestyle indicates that he has more left in the tank in the longer race.

Foster, who is also a freshman at Texas was the top ranked recruit in the country last season. He currently holds NAGs in multiple events across both short course and long course, including the 15-16 LC records in the 200 IM and 400 IM.

At the meet, Foster is expected to chase both the 400 IM and 200 freestyle NAGs. His current best times in these events are 3:38.65 and 1:32.99, respectively, with both times coming from 2019.

The 200 freestyle 17-18 NAG stands at a 1:32.18, posted by former Longhorn Maxime Rooney in 2017. Meanwhile, the 400 IM record is a 3:37.52 set by Andrew Seliskar from 2015.

This will be Foster’s last chance to break the records as he turns 19 on October 26.

Texas’ biggest obstacle during the meet will be overcoming Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas. At last year’s SEC Championship, Casas was the meet’s top scorer, as he won conference titles in the 200 backstroke and the 200 IM.

The Aggies will also be led by SEC silver-medalists Mark Theall and Andres Puente, who should prove to be good competition for Foster and Johnson in the distance freestyle events.

The UVA intrasquad will feature US National Team members Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass along with standouts Alexis Wenger, Ella Nelson, and Paige Madden. If the pro group competes, expect to see Catie DeLoof in the pool as well.

On the men’s side, top recruit Matthew Brownstead and sophomore Sean Conway will also compete after their performances at the first intrasquad.

Other Meets this Weekend:

The TCU, Kansas, and Missouri meet will also include a number of NCAA qualifiers. Missouri’s roster includes senior Sarah Thompson, juniors Jack Dahlgren, Megan Keil and Danny Kovac and sophomores Carlo Lopez, Meredith Rees and Savana Trueb, who all led the Tigers last season. Kovac was the SEC Champion in the 100 butterfly last season.

After graduating stars Asia Seidt and Ali Galyer last season, Kentucky is looking to begin its season on a high note against Vanderbilt. The team returns Kyndal Knight, who is the defending conference champion in the 3-meter springboard. They also bring back last year’s freshman of the year Kaitlyn Brooks and NCAA qualifier Riley Gaines.