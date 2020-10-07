SwimSwam & SURGE Strength Webinar: Why You Need to Become Dryland Certified

Join us for a FREE Webinar on Wednesday, Oct 14th at 1pm EST; co-hosted by SwimSwam and SURGE Strength Dryland Certified Coaches.

The theme discussed will be why you need to become dryland certified.

The discussion will be between Chris Ritter – CEO of RITTER Sports Performance; Mel Stewart – Co-Founder of SwimSwam; Jason Morini – Dryland Education Specialist for RITTER and swim coaches that are currently working towards or have achieved their SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) credentials.

This can be a “game-changer” for your program when you’re able to learn how to implement a program-wide, cohesive dryland structure. And becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified will give you exactly those tools.

Topics to be discussed during the SURGE Strength Webinar include:

Biggest mistakes coaches make in dryland (and how to avoid them!)

The process of becoming dryland certified

Benefits of becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC)

What coaches learn in the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification

FREE Bonuses when you enroll now to become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC)

What other coaches are saying about becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC):

“I feel way more confident in my ability to program and implement dryland into my club program!”

“Highly recommended!”

“Masterfully presents the principles of strength training for competitive swimming!”

“It was not until this training that I realized I was probably performing injustice to my athletes. I now have a firm understanding of how to perform the work correctly.”

There are hundreds of coaches from countries all over the world that are currently enrolled in the SURGE Strength Academy, pursuing their SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) credentials. Learn why you should join them and how it’ll help you become a better coach on this SURGE Strength Webinar.

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES TO GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

