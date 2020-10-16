Siobhan Haughey Breaks Rikako Ikee’s Asian Record in 100 SCM Free

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)

Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

2020 ISL Scoring Format

2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses

Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

Full Day 1 Results (PDF)

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey has broken 2 National Records and 1 Asian Record on day 1 of the 2020 ISL season.

Haughey broke a number of Hong Kong Records in last year’s ISL season, though not all of them were recognized because of the ongoing battle between ISL and FINA as to whether times from ISL meets will count.

Leading off the women’s 400 free relay, Haughey split 51.59, which broke the old Asian Record of 51.62 set by Japan’s Rikako Ikee. The teenager Ikee, who is working her way back from a Leukemia battle, set that record in January of 2018.

The former Hong Kong Record belonged to Haughey at 51.81 from the College Park stop of last year’s ISL meet.

Haughey’s new time in that event ranks her 12th all-time in the 100 free in short course, one spot ahead of Pernille Blume and one spot behind Jeanette Ottesen.

Haughey also swam a 3:58.58 in the 400 free for 2nd place which obliterates the old record by 7 seconds. The old record of 4:05.59 was set by Ho Nam Wai at the 2018 Hong Kong Age Group Championships.

Haughey swam for the DC Triden in last year’s ISL season, but this year is representing the defending league champions Energy Standard.

A former World University Games and World Junior Champion, Haughey swam collegiately at the University of Michigan. She placed 4th in her best event, the 200 free, at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.