Dolfin Swim of the Week: Lilly King’s 2:17.11 in 200 BR

The Cali Condors are leading the ISL’s season opener after one day. And they owe much of that lead to star breaststroker Lilly King.

King is now 14-for-14 in individual ISL swims. She swept the 50, 100, and 200 breaststrokes in each of her four meets last year, and won the 50 and 200 today. It was the upper distance that was really a game-changer for Cali.

King went 2:17.11 in the 200-short-course-meter breaststroke. That’s just a tenth off of King’s career-best time of 2:17.03 set in last year’s ISL finale. In fact, King wasn’t even close to this fast last year until the end of the ISL season. Here’s a look at her 200 breaststrokes from the 2019 ISL season:

Indy (October 5) – 2:18.25

Naples (October 12) – 2:19.48

College Park (November 16) – 2:17.78

Las Vegas (December 20) – 2:17.03

King is currently the #9 performer of all-time in the event, and knocking on the door of joining just eight women in history who have been under 2:18.

In today’s race, King also won by a wide enough margin to grab a sizable jackpot bonus. She beat two swimmers by more than the 5.4-second jackpot margin, stealing their finish points and the points of one DQ in the race. That gave King 15 points from the race, leading Cali to outscore LA by 16 (20 to 4), New York by 7 (20 to 13) and Energy Standard by 20 (20 to 0).

Cali currently leads Energy by 45 points heading into tomorrow.

The 200 breast endurance also sets King up well for a likely 50 breast skin race tomorrow. King, who won the 50 breast today, will be favored to win the three-round 50 breast competition, which tests both top speed and endurance.

Though the Condors are synonymous for many fans with sprint star Caeleb Dressel, it’s King who currently leads the MVP hunt for both the Condors and the ISL as a whole after one day.

