Tupelo Sectional Kicks Off With Unusually Low Attendance

2018 ESSZ Sr Summer Long Course Championship

July 5-8th

Tupelo Aquatic Center, Tupelo, MS

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Shockwave Aquatic Team

Thursday Finals Results

The Tupelo Speedo Sectional Meet kicked off on Thursday, July 5th. There is something unusual about this meet however: it has extremely low attendance, like, so low that there’s only 4 or 5 swimmers per event. In the meet information that was sent out to the participating teams, host Shockwave Aquatic Club stated that they talked to USA Swimming, and decided to go forward with the meet, even with the low attendance. They came up with a way to format the meet that “should provide fast swims in unique situations”. Since there’s only 1 heat of each event, they added a 30 minute break after each men’s event.

17 year old Richard Nichol of Memphis Tiger Swim Club took the men’s 200 fly with a 2:07.34. That time marked a 5.5 second drop from his previous best of 2:12.83. He took the race out fast, hitting the 100 mark at 59.87, then came home in 1:07.47.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS