Toussaint Continues Dutch Record-Breaking Assault With New 100 Mark

FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – BERLIN

Friday, October 11th – Sunday, October 13th

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin

LCM

25-year-old Kira Toussaint continued her assault on her own Dutch national records in the sprint backstroke events, knocking down her previous 50m backstroke PB of 27.69 to a new low of 27.49 last night in Berlin. That checked-in as a new Dutch national standard and you can read more about it here.

Today it was the 100m backstroke mark that fell victim to Toussaint’s speed, with the former Tennessee Vol dropping her previous NR of 59.56 down to a scorching 59.46.

Toussaint had put the mark on notice during this morning heats on day 2 of the FINA World Cup in Berlin, notching a prelims effort of 59.65 to register the only time under 1:01.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Toussaint fired off splits of 28.66/30.80 to shave exactly .10 off her previous lifetime best notched just last week at the Budapest stop. Previous splits for Toussaint included 29.18/30.38 from last week to show how she charged out in a much quicker sub-29 second split tonight to log the new record.

Toussaint wasn’t the only sub-1:00 swimmer in the final, as Canada’s Taylor Ruck scored silver in 59.84. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu rounded out the top 3 in a time of 1:00.65.