Dutch Ace Kira Toussaint Lowers Week-Old Dutch Record In 50 Back

FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – BERLIN

Friday, October 11th – Sunday, October 13th

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin

LCM

So about that 27.68 50m back Dutch National Record Kira Toussaint threw down just a week ago…..

Competing on day 1 of the FINA World Cup Series stop in Berlin, Germany, 25-year-old backstroking ace Toussaint lowered her own Dutch standard in the 50m sprint of the discipline, taking the gold in a time of 27.49. That outing checks-in as former Tennessee Vol’s lifetime best, shaving .19 off of the aforementioned mark she established just 7 days ago at the 1st stop of this 2nd cluster.

That previous performance in Budapest overtook a supersuited record left over from the 2009 World Championships. The previous Dutch standard stood at 27.77 from Hinkelien Schreuder‘s performance 10 years ago.

Toussaint represented the only swimmer to dip under the 28-second threshold in tonight’s race, with runner-up Taylor Ruck of Canada racing a season-best of 28.31, while former Dutch record holder in the SCM edition of this 50m back event, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, wrangled up bronze in 28.48.

Toussaint’s time now places her among the top 20 best-ever performers list in this 50m back event, tying Aussie Minna Atherton for 17th. For additional perspective, the Dutch woman’s effort would have garnered her the bronze in Gwangju at this year’s World Championships.