Top-Ranked Drury Removes Former Pac-12 Champion Cameron Craig From Roster

Former Pac-12 champion Cameron Craig’s comeback at Drury University appears to have been cut short, leaving the top-ranked team in Division II without one of its best swimmers as championship season approaches.

Craig no longer appears on the Panthers’ roster, and he hasn’t competed for them since the SMU Invitational last November. There, he won the 100 free in 43.25, his fastest time since 2019 and only about a second off his personal best from 2017. Craig was also a key piece of Drury’s 400 free relay team that took third place in 2:55.22.

Neither Craig nor Drury head coach Brian Reynolds returned requests for comment.

Last October, Craig told SwimSwam that this season marked his final year of NCAA eligibility after prior stints at Arizona State and Ohio State. He didn’t finish his junior season in Columbus following two DUI arrests in early 2020. Following a two-year break from the sport, he resurfaced last fall with the Panthers’ D-II program located in Springfield, Missouri.

“I’m hoping to just do it right,” Craig said. “I owe it to myself.”

Craig was a budding star at ASU, showing serious promise by placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2017 NCAA Championships as a freshman. His winning time of 1:31.71 in the 200 free at Pac-12s set a new meet record and ranked him as the eighth-fastest performer ever in the event. As a sophomore, he repeated as Pac-12 champion in the 200 free (1:33.09) before transferring to Ohio State in 2019.

Drury’s attention now turns to preparing for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship on Feb. 8 in addition to the NCAA D-II National Championship on March 8.