Former Pac-12 Champion Cameron Craig Makes Return to Swimming at Drury University

After two years away from the sport, former Pac-12 champion Cameron Craig is back swimming again at Drury University this season for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

“It’s been great,” Craig said. “Two years off and been in the water for five weeks. The team is great, we train hard, and get the work done.”

He took a complete break from training during his two years off, instead working on boats, cars, and other short-term jobs in Florida.

Craig was a budding star at Arizona State, showing serious promise by placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2017 NCAA Championships as a freshman. His winning time of 1:31.71 in the 200 free at Pac-12s set a new meet record and ranked him as the eighth-fastest performer ever in the event. As a sophomore, he repeated as Pac-12 champion in the 200 free (1:33.09) before transferring to Ohio State in 2019. Craig didn’t finish his junior season in Columbus following two DUI arrests in early 2020.

“It’s my last year of eligibility for the NCAA so I’m hoping to just do it right,” Craig said. “I owe it to myself.”

Drury is a combined Division II program located in Springfield, Missouri. The Panthers compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, where they placed 2nd last season behind the University of Indianapolis.

In last Friday’s win at Missouri State, Craig triumphed in the 50 free with a season-best time of 20.99. He dropped nearly half a second from his season debut of 21.44 just two weeks ago. Before then, the last time Craig swam the event was in November of 2020, when he clocked a 20.21. His lifetime best stands at a 19.50 from 2017. He might need to shave off another second from his season-best time in order to final at the D-II Championships, but his early improvements are a good sign.

Craig also swam the opening leg on Drury’s victorious 400 free relay team (46.04 split) and led off the 400 medley relay with a 50.25 backstroke split to help the squad place third. The last time he swam the 100 back was in November of 2019, when he posted a time of 47.62. His lifetime best is a 47.33 from his senior year of high school in 2016.