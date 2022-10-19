Practice + Pancakes: Stanford Women Go Thursday PM 400 IM, Underwater Work

SwimSwam took a visit to sunny Palo Alto, where the Stanford women were putting in work on a Thursday afternoon. Typically at this time in the week, the women split into 3 groups: Distance, 400 IM, and Underwater.

Head coach Greg Meehan took the 400 IM/Distance women, writing a moderate set for the 400 IMers that tried to get them in the work zone of what a 400 IM stroke will feel like. This group was highlighted by World Champion in the 100 fly, Torri Huske.

Associate head Tracy Slusser had the underwater group, which is her time to get creative and try new things according to what sort of athletes are in the group each season. They were doing dolfin kicks with fins while holding a medball over their heads into underwater on a resistance band into fast swims with and without fins. There was a lot going on, highlighted by Huske’s world champion teammate in the 400 medley relay, freshman Claire Curzan.