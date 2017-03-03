ASU Freshman Cameron Craig Shreds 1:31.7 200 FR for Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1-Saturday March 4
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (results)
Arizona State freshman Cameron Craig won a thrilling race with USC’s Dylan Carter on night 3 of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, setting a new Championship Record in the process. Carter shredded his way through the opening 100 to takethe lead, but Craig hammered home with a 23.24 on the final 50 to win it in 1:31.71 to Carter’s 1:31.98. Both men were under the former Championship Record of 1:32.40 done by USC’s Cristian Quintero in 2015.
Splits Comparison By 50: Cameron Craig vs. Dylan Carter
|Swimmer
|1st 50 Split
|2nd 50 Split
|3rd 50 Split
|4th 50 Split
|Final Time
|Cameron Craig (ASU)
|21.58
|23.25
|23.64
|23.24
|1:31.71
|Dylan Carter (USC)
|21.33
|23.12
|23.78
|23.75
|1:31.98
Splits Comparison By 100: Cameron Craig vs. Dylan Carter
|Swimmer
|1st 100 Split
|2nd 100 Split
|Final Time
|Cameron Craig (ASU)
|44.83
|46.88
|1:31.71
|Dylan Carter (USC)
|44.45
|47.53
|1:31.98
Craig’s time lands him 7th on the all time top performances list, surpassing the 1:31.72 done by Dave Walters in 2009. It also makes him the 7th fastest performer of all time, just a hundredth behind 6th ranked Shaune Fraser, who swam a 1:31.70 in 2009. Carter is now just within 2 tenths of the all-time top 10 performers, as he sits in 13th overall.
All Time Top Performers: Men’s 200 Free
- Townley Haas- 1:30.46
- Simon Burnett- 1:31.20
- Ricky Berens- 1:31.31
- Joao De Lucca- 1:31.51
- Matias Koski- 1:31.54
- Dean Farris, 1:31.56
- Shaune Fraser– 1:31.70
- Cameron Craig– 1:31.71
- Dave Walters– 1:31.72
- Conor Dwyer- 1:31.73
