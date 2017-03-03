ASU Freshman Cameron Craig Shreds 1:31.7 200 FR for Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State freshman Cameron Craig won a thrilling race with USC’s Dylan Carter on night 3 of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, setting a new Championship Record in the process. Carter shredded his way through the opening 100 to takethe lead, but Craig hammered home with a 23.24 on the final 50 to win it in 1:31.71 to Carter’s 1:31.98. Both men were under the former Championship Record of 1:32.40 done by USC’s Cristian Quintero in 2015.

Splits Comparison By 50: Cameron Craig vs. Dylan Carter

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time Cameron Craig (ASU) 21.58 23.25 23.64 23.24 1:31.71 Dylan Carter (USC) 21.33 23.12 23.78 23.75 1:31.98

Splits Comparison By 100: Cameron Craig vs. Dylan Carter

Swimmer 1st 100 Split 2nd 100 Split Final Time Cameron Craig (ASU) 44.83 46.88 1:31.71 Dylan Carter (USC) 44.45 47.53 1:31.98

Craig’s time lands him 7th on the all time top performances list, surpassing the 1:31.72 done by Dave Walters in 2009. It also makes him the 7th fastest performer of all time, just a hundredth behind 6th ranked Shaune Fraser, who swam a 1:31.70 in 2009. Carter is now just within 2 tenths of the all-time top 10 performers, as he sits in 13th overall.

All Time Top Performers: Men’s 200 Free