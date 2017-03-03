ASU Freshman Cameron Craig Shreds 1:31.7 200 FR for Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State freshman Cameron Craig won a thrilling race with USC’s Dylan Carter on night 3 of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington, setting a new Championship Record in the process. Carter shredded his way through the opening 100 to takethe lead, but Craig hammered home with a 23.24 on the final 50 to win it in 1:31.71 to Carter’s 1:31.98. Both men were under the former Championship Record of 1:32.40 done by USC’s Cristian Quintero in 2015.

Splits Comparison By 50: Cameron Craig vs. Dylan Carter

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time
Cameron Craig (ASU) 21.58 23.25 23.64 23.24 1:31.71
Dylan Carter (USC) 21.33 23.12 23.78 23.75 1:31.98

Splits Comparison By 100: Cameron Craig vs. Dylan Carter

Swimmer 1st 100 Split 2nd 100 Split Final Time
Cameron Craig (ASU) 44.83 46.88 1:31.71
Dylan Carter (USC) 44.45 47.53 1:31.98

Craig’s time lands him 7th on the all time top performances list, surpassing the 1:31.72 done by Dave Walters in 2009. It also makes him the 7th fastest performer of all time, just a hundredth behind 6th ranked Shaune Fraser, who swam a 1:31.70 in 2009. Carter is now just within 2 tenths of the all-time top 10 performers, as he sits in 13th overall.

All Time Top Performers: Men’s 200 Free

  1. Townley Haas- 1:30.46
  2. Simon Burnett- 1:31.20
  3. Ricky Berens- 1:31.31
  4. Joao De Lucca- 1:31.51
  5. Matias Koski- 1:31.54
  6. Dean Farris, 1:31.56
  7. Shaune Fraser– 1:31.70
  8. Cameron Craig– 1:31.71
  9. Dave Walters– 1:31.72
  10. Conor Dwyer- 1:31.73

 

Haas 1:41

You’re missing Farris’s time from last week in your rankings.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 45 seconds ago
Northeastswim

Your list of top performers doesn’t include Dean Farris’ 1:31.56 which is the top time in the country this year and places him 6th on the all time top performers list.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 11 seconds ago
Pianoback

Shouldn’t Dean Farris be on this list?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
15 minutes 26 seconds ago
