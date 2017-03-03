2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 finals of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington will see competition in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Swimming fans will get to see Cal’s Ryan Murphy vie for his first individual title of the meet in the 100 back, where he’ll be battling USC’s Meet Record holder Ralf Tribuntsov. ASU freshman Cameron Craig and USC’s Dylan Carter will have another 200 free showdown after their blistering swims on the 800 free relay. Defending champ Andrew Seliskar (Cal) and defending runner-up Abrahm DeVine (Stanford) will have a rematch in the 400 IM.

MEN’S 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:40.76

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:54.49

Conference Record: Josh Prenot, 2016, 3:35.82

Championship Record: Josh Prenot, 2015, 3:38.83

MEN’S 100 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.73

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.29

Conference Record: Austin Staab, 2009, 44.18

Championship Record: Austin Staab, 2011, 44.66

MEN’S 200 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:32.97

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.99

Conference Record: Simon Burnett, 2006, 1:31.20

Championship Record: Cristian Quintero, 2015, 1:32.40

MEN’S 100 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.93

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.39

Conference Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 50.04

Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 51.23

MEN’S 100 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.37

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.49

Conference Record: Ryan Murphy, 2016, 43.49

Championship Record: Ralf Tribuntsov, 2015, 44.95

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY