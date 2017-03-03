2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1-Saturday March 4
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (results)
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
Day 3 finals of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington will see competition in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Swimming fans will get to see Cal’s Ryan Murphy vie for his first individual title of the meet in the 100 back, where he’ll be battling USC’s Meet Record holder Ralf Tribuntsov. ASU freshman Cameron Craig and USC’s Dylan Carter will have another 200 free showdown after their blistering swims on the 800 free relay. Defending champ Andrew Seliskar (Cal) and defending runner-up Abrahm DeVine (Stanford) will have a rematch in the 400 IM.
MEN’S 400 IM
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:40.76
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:54.49
- Conference Record: Josh Prenot, 2016, 3:35.82
- Championship Record: Josh Prenot, 2015, 3:38.83
- Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 3:39.53
- Abrahm DeVine, Stanford, 3:41.76
- Nick Thorne, Arizona, 3:44.42
MEN’S 100 FLY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.73
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.29
- Conference Record: Austin Staab, 2009, 44.18
- Championship Record: Austin Staab, 2011, 44.66
MEN’S 200 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:32.97
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.99
- Conference Record: Simon Burnett, 2006, 1:31.20
- Championship Record: Cristian Quintero, 2015, 1:32.40
MEN’S 100 BREAST
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.93
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.39
- Conference Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 50.04
- Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 51.23
MEN’S 100 BACK
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.37
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.49
- Conference Record: Ryan Murphy, 2016, 43.49
- Championship Record: Ralf Tribuntsov, 2015, 44.95
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:07.75
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:09.68
- Conference Record: Cal, 2015, 3:01.60
- Championship Record: Cal, 2009, 3:03.30
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap"
Is this session live streaming anywhere?