USA Swimming Names 31 To 2022 Short Course World Championship Roster

NCAA stars will feature prominently for the American squad at this year’s Short Course World Championships.

USA Swimming announced its 31-swimmer roster for the upcoming championship meet on Wednesday, with 16 Olympians and 15 current NCAA swimmers on the team.

The squad notably features three swimmers who come in as the reigning short course world champion in at least one event: Nic Fink (men’s 50 and 200 breast), Shaine Casas (men’s 100 back) and Rhyan White (women’s 200 back). Casas, however, won’t defend his title in the 100 back, but will instead be racing the men’s 200 back, 200 IM and 50 and 100 fly.

Other notable names on the men’s roster include current pros Michael AndrewRyan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong and Kieran Smith, while the NCAA contingent includes Carson Foster and Luca Urlando.

On the women’s side, Lilly King and Hali Flickinger highlight the post-grad swimmers while the collegiate lineup is headlined by the Stanford duo of Claire Curzan and Torri Huske and the Virginia duo of Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh.

The roster comes in with a total of 16 women and 15 men, one under the maximum (16 of each gender).

FULL U.S. ROSTER

Women’s Team (16)

Name Event(s)
Erika Brown 50 free
Jillian Cox 800 free
Claire Curzan 50 free, 50/100 fly, 50/100 back
Kate Douglass 200 breast
Erin Gemmell 200/400 free
Hali Flickinger 200 fly, 400 IM
Natalie Hinds 100 free
Torri Huske 50/100 fly, 100 free
Lilly King 50/100/200 breast
Annie Lazor 50/100 breast
Dakota Luther 200 fly
Kensey McMahon 1500 free
Leah Smith 200/400/800 free
Isabelle Stadden 200 back
Alex Walsh 200 IM
Rhyan White 50/100/200 back

Men’s Team (15)

Name Event(s)
Michael Andrew 50 free, 50/100 breast, 50/100 fly
Hunter Armstrong 50/100 back, 100 free
Shaine Casas 50/100 fly, 200 IM, 200 back
Charlie Clark 800/1500 free
David Curtiss 50 free
Nic Fink 50/100/200 breast
Carson Foster 200 fly, 200/400 IM
Jake Foster 400 IM
Trey Freeman 400 free
David Johnston 800/1500 free
Drew Kibler 100/200 free
Ryan Murphy 50/100/200 back
Kieran Smith 200/400 free
Charlie Swanson 200 breast
Luca Urlando 200 fly

In terms of entries, Curzan and Andrew lead the way with five individual events apiece, while Casas follows with four.

Overall, 10 of the 31 members on the roster are returners from last year.

At the 2021 SC Worlds in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. led the medal table with nine gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals for a total of 30 trips to the podium.

USA Swimming’s listed roster does not include relays—coaches will have the ability to select anyone on the team to race in those—nor does it have any swimmers entered in the 100 IM.

The roster notes that event lineups are subject to change, and the selection criteria state that anyone on the team is eligible to swim the 100 IM provided they’ve achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut (59.65 for women, 52.98 for men) between July 24, 2021 and November 5, 2022.

According to FINA’s database, Nic Fink is the only eligible swimmer for men or women to race the 100 IM at this point, having clocked 52.55 during the 2021 ISL season.

That means that swimmers racing on the upcoming FINA World Cup would have an opportunity to race the 100 IM and potentially add it to their schedule.

USA Swimming’s selection process for the team was based on the 2022-23 U.S. National Team roster, which was released last month based on long course performances from Jan. 1 – Aug. 31, 2022.

The U.S. coaching staff was also announced, featuring NC State’s Braden Holloway as the head coach, and Bruce Gemmell (Nation’s Capital Swim Club), Whitney Hite (University of Florida), Ashley Jahn (University of Tennessee) and Eddie Reese (University of Texas) joining him as assistants.

The team is scheduled to leave the U.S. on Dec. 6 and take on a pre-meet training camp from Dec. 8-12 in Melbourne prior to the competition.

The 2022 Short Course World Championships will run from Dec. 13-18 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center in Melbourne, Australia.

Cheeky boy
3 minutes ago

Eddie going international at his age? Big props

0
0
Reply
Willswim
35 minutes ago

Who's got guesses at what the finals relay lineups will be for team USA? I promise to give out a hearty attaboy to whoever comes closest.

2
0
Reply
Noah
37 minutes ago

Funny Hunter Armstrong has 3 events when his SCY is 💀

5
-1
Reply
James Beam
37 minutes ago

time to change the SCM selection process….no coleman stewart….cmon usa swimming, wake up…what is the big deal with coming up with a separate SCM selection process??!!

5
-2
Reply
Noah
38 minutes ago

Can athletes not enter any other events themselves?

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Noah
24 minutes ago

No.

0
0
Reply
The alpha dog
41 minutes ago

that men's 4x100m free gonna be weak af

7
0
Reply
J-Money
Reply to  The alpha dog
28 minutes ago

I think Armstrong/Casas/Kibler/Smith is the fastest combo. No real sprinters, but they are all strong in the 100 free as a second event, or more like a fifth for Casas. They could also swap in Curtiss depending on how he does.

1
0
Reply
JP input is too short
Reply to  The alpha dog
28 minutes ago

Armstrong/Casas/Kibler/Smith is at least playable, I'd think. Casas split 46.5 at 2021 SCM Worlds, and the other three are 41s in SCY. Might not beat Italy but that seems at least as good as last year's relay.

1
0
Reply
Miss Ma'am
44 minutes ago

beata nelson erasure

12
0
Reply
JP input is too short
47 minutes ago

Good to see the momentum of the US taking SC Worlds seriously continuing. Though funny that the defending champ in the men's 100 back won't be swimming it but will be swimming 4 other races.

4
0
Reply

