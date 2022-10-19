USA Swimming Names 31 To 2022 Short Course World Championship Roster

NCAA stars will feature prominently for the American squad at this year’s Short Course World Championships.

USA Swimming announced its 31-swimmer roster for the upcoming championship meet on Wednesday, with 16 Olympians and 15 current NCAA swimmers on the team.

The squad notably features three swimmers who come in as the reigning short course world champion in at least one event: Nic Fink (men’s 50 and 200 breast), Shaine Casas (men’s 100 back) and Rhyan White (women’s 200 back). Casas, however, won’t defend his title in the 100 back, but will instead be racing the men’s 200 back, 200 IM and 50 and 100 fly.

Other notable names on the men’s roster include current pros Michael Andrew, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong and Kieran Smith, while the NCAA contingent includes Carson Foster and Luca Urlando.

On the women’s side, Lilly King and Hali Flickinger highlight the post-grad swimmers while the collegiate lineup is headlined by the Stanford duo of Claire Curzan and Torri Huske and the Virginia duo of Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh.

The roster comes in with a total of 16 women and 15 men, one under the maximum (16 of each gender).

FULL U.S. ROSTER

Women’s Team (16)

Men’s Team (15)

In terms of entries, Curzan and Andrew lead the way with five individual events apiece, while Casas follows with four.

Overall, 10 of the 31 members on the roster are returners from last year.

At the 2021 SC Worlds in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. led the medal table with nine gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals for a total of 30 trips to the podium.

USA Swimming’s listed roster does not include relays—coaches will have the ability to select anyone on the team to race in those—nor does it have any swimmers entered in the 100 IM.

The roster notes that event lineups are subject to change, and the selection criteria state that anyone on the team is eligible to swim the 100 IM provided they’ve achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut (59.65 for women, 52.98 for men) between July 24, 2021 and November 5, 2022.

According to FINA’s database, Nic Fink is the only eligible swimmer for men or women to race the 100 IM at this point, having clocked 52.55 during the 2021 ISL season.

That means that swimmers racing on the upcoming FINA World Cup would have an opportunity to race the 100 IM and potentially add it to their schedule.

USA Swimming’s selection process for the team was based on the 2022-23 U.S. National Team roster, which was released last month based on long course performances from Jan. 1 – Aug. 31, 2022.

The U.S. coaching staff was also announced, featuring NC State’s Braden Holloway as the head coach, and Bruce Gemmell (Nation’s Capital Swim Club), Whitney Hite (University of Florida), Ashley Jahn (University of Tennessee) and Eddie Reese (University of Texas) joining him as assistants.

The team is scheduled to leave the U.S. on Dec. 6 and take on a pre-meet training camp from Dec. 8-12 in Melbourne prior to the competition.

The 2022 Short Course World Championships will run from Dec. 13-18 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Center in Melbourne, Australia.