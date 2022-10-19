Cal Takes Down a Pair of Gibb Pool Records in Pac-12 Dual with Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE vs CAL (Women’s Dual)

October 15, 2022

Gibb Pool, Pullman, WA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Cal – 167 Washington State – 94

The Cal Golden Bears traveled up to Pullman, WA to face off against Pac-12 opponent Washington in a women’s dual this past weekend. Cal won the meet decisively, scoring 167 points to Washington State’s 94.

Cal took down a pair of Gibb Pool Records at the meet. First, star backstroker Isabelle Stadden swam a 53.90 to win the 100 back by over two seconds. The time broke the pool record, which was held by Utah’s Emma Broome at 54.37 from 2021.

Stadden also went on to swim on Cal’s ‘A’ 400 free relay, which won and shattered the pool record. McKenna Stone (51.31), Stadden (50.11), Eloise Riley (50.09), and Ayla Spitz (50.41) combined for a 3:21.92, crushing the previous Gibb Pool Record of 3:24.33, which Utah set in 2021.

Cal was dominant in the 200 medley relay as well. The ‘A’ team of Spitz (26.01), Jade Neser (28.69), Mia Kragh (23.78), and Riley (23.11) teamed up for a 1:41.59, while the ‘B’ squad of Leah Polonsky (26.73), Alicia Henry (28.92), Emily Gantriis (24.22), and Stone (22.79) swam a 1:42.66.

Ayla Spitz has been consistent in the 200 free this year, already having swum 1:49s on several occasions. She did it again this time, clocking a 1:49.30 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 1:52.

Riley Eloise picked up a pair of wins, sweeping the sprint free events. She first posted a 23.55 to win the 50 free, then went on to swim a 50.53 for victory in the 100 free.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Cougars did manage to pick off several events. Freshman Emily Lundgren was phenomenal for Washington State, sweeping the breaststroke events. She swam a 1:03.58 to take the 100 breast, getting out to the early lead with a 30.14 on the first 100, then coming home strong with a 33.44. Cal’s Alicia Henry and Jade Neser tied for second, each swimming 1:04.13.

Lundgren then went on to swim a 2:16.78 in the 200 breast, blowing away the field by six seconds. She got out to a speedy start, splitting 1:05.05 on the first 100, then split 35.80 and 35.93 on the last two 50s to further expand her lead over the field.

Fellow Washington State freshman Dori Hathazi won the 400 IM, clocking a 4:27.37. She got out to a fast start, splitting 1:00.58 on the fly leg and 1:08.16 on back, for a 2:08.74 on the first 200 of the race. That put her over two seconds ahead of everyone else in the field at the halfway point, and she was able to hold onto her lead through the second half. Lundgren would finish third in that event as well, touching in 4:31.93.

Hathazi battled with Cal’s Rachel Klinker in the 200 fly, marking one of the closest races of the meet. Klinker got out the a small lead, splitting 57.33 on the opening 100 to Hathazi’s 57.93. Klinker then ultimately put the race away on the third 50, splitting 30.19 to Hathazi’s 30.91. Though Hathazi would put together a great last 50, splitting 31.02 to Klinker’s 31.70, she would fall short of pulling into the lead. In the end, Klinker finished in 1:59.22, 0.64 seconds ahead of Hathazi (1:59.86).

Washington State also picked up a win in the 200 back, again led by an underclassman. Sophomore Noelle Harvey swam a 2:03.60 to win the event, leading a 1-2-3 charge by the Cougars. Freshman Anna Rauchholz touched second in 2:05.15, while junior Kiana Swain was third with a 2:06.04.

Other Event Winners