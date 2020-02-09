Cameron Craig Arrested 2 Days After Pleading Guilty to DUI Charge

Just days after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, Ohio State swimmer Cameron Craig was cited for a 2nd time in Franklin County, Ohio on similar charges.

On February 5th, Craig was arrested on the same charge of driving under the influence, as well as allegedly driving under the influence while having a suspended license, failure to control a vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – high level.

That high level charge requires a blood alcohol content of over 0.17 and carries additional penalties and jail time in the state of Ohio. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

Craig’s prior charges for an offense on January 16th, 2020 included a charge for low level impairment, which includes a tested BAC between .08 and 0.17. That charge, along with 2 others, were ultimately waived after Craig pleaded guilty to a general driving while impaired charge, which is a first degree misdemeanor.

For the January charge, Craig was given a $375 fine and had his license suspended for 366 days. He spend 3 days in jail in total. The charges dismissed include going 75 in a 65 mph zone, failure to drive in marked lanes, and the low level DUI charge.

Each of his new charges are misdemeanors. A second guilty offense for DUI/OVI in Ohio in less than ten years carries a mandatory increase in penalties, including a minimum mandatory 10 day jail sentence. That carries an increase to 20 days when accompanied by the high test charge that Craig has, according to the Dominy Law Firm. The maximum sentence is up to 180 days in jail, a license suspension for up to 7 years, and a fine up to $1,625.

Craig has pleaded not guilty to the 2nd set of charges.

Prior to details of his arrest becoming public, Ohio State released the following statement: “Cameron is working through some personal matters at this time and that is his focus right now. He has taken a leave of absence from swimming and he remains a valued member of our program. We love him and will continue to support him and we ask that you respect he and his family’s privacy at this time.”

Craig previously competed for Arizona State, completing his freshman and sophomore campaigns there in 2016-17 and 2017-18. As a Sun Devil, the Michigan native was the 2017 Pac-12 champion in the men’s 100 free and won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 in the 200 free.

He then took last season off before announcing he was joining the Buckeyes this past August.

This season the 21-year-old ranks 28th in the nation in both the 100 free (43.03) and 100 fly (46.57), and has also been 19.89 in the 50 free. In his last appearance versus Kentucky, Craig won both the 50 free (20.07) and 100 fly (48.39).