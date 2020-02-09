Cameron Craig Arrested 2 Days After Pleading Guilty to DUI Charge

Just days after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, Ohio State swimmer Cameron Craig was cited for a 2nd time in Franklin County, Ohio on similar charges.
On February 5th, Craig was arrested on the same charge of driving under the influence, as well as allegedly driving under the influence while having a suspended license, failure to control a vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – high level.
That high level charge requires a blood alcohol content of over 0.17 and carries additional penalties and jail time in the state of Ohio. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.
Craig’s prior charges for an offense on January 16th, 2020 included a charge for low level impairment, which includes a tested BAC between .08 and 0.17. That charge, along with 2 others, were ultimately waived after Craig pleaded guilty to a general driving while impaired charge, which is a first degree misdemeanor.
For the January charge, Craig was given a $375 fine and had his license suspended for 366 days. He spend 3 days in jail in total. The charges dismissed include going 75 in a 65 mph zone, failure to drive in marked lanes, and the low level DUI charge.
Each of his new charges are misdemeanors. A second guilty offense for DUI/OVI in Ohio in less than ten years carries a mandatory increase in penalties, including a minimum mandatory 10 day jail sentence. That carries an increase to 20 days when accompanied by the high test charge that Craig has, according to the Dominy Law Firm. The maximum sentence is up to 180 days in jail, a license suspension for up to 7 years, and a fine up to $1,625.
Craig has pleaded not guilty to the 2nd set of charges.
Prior to details of his arrest becoming public, Ohio State released the following statement: “Cameron is working through some personal matters at this time and that is his focus right now. He has taken a leave of absence from swimming and he remains a valued member of our program. We love him and will continue to support him and we ask that you respect he and his family’s privacy at this time.”
Craig previously competed for Arizona State, completing his freshman and sophomore campaigns there in 2016-17 and 2017-18. As a Sun Devil, the Michigan native was the 2017 Pac-12 champion in the men’s 100 free and won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 in the 200 free.
He then took last season off before announcing he was joining the Buckeyes this past August.
This season the 21-year-old ranks 28th in the nation in both the 100 free (43.03) and 100 fly (46.57), and has also been 19.89 in the 50 free. In his last appearance versus Kentucky, Craig won both the 50 free (20.07) and 100 fly (48.39).
This is tragic. I hope that he gets the help he needs, if this isn’t just a one time occurrence.
Yeah tragically stupid
It is already a two time occurrence…
He needs Phelps’ lawyers. And rehab.
All I see on social media is people acting like this guy is a victim and SS is the bad guy for reporting about it. Well, what about all of the innocent people he could be killing? Where’s Ohio State in this? Who’s helping this kid? They talk about ‘love’ but allow him to get behind the wheel drunk again? He’s obviously got problems. I hope the pressure keeps up until someone feels the need to finally step in and do something to help this kid rather than just window dressing support statements that obviously mean nothing.
I agree with this 100%
I remember the video of Phelps being under influence changing lanes when in tunnel at the speed of 85m/h. For sure I don’t want to be at this place at that time. It isn’t a joke a reckless driver. It’s a killing machine with high potentials.
Why do you assume they aren’t helping him? Did I miss the part where you are entitled to know everything going on in this kid’s life?
Sure, if you want to make that argument after the first one, ok great. But, the fact that 2 days after pleading guilty, this kid was able to get access to a car, and wasn’t back in Michigan on house arrest until he completed a treatment program, says to me that the people entitled to know don’t REALLY care. Now that they have to answer to the rest of the swimming community, maybe they’ll put their money where their mouths are now. It’s my business because I have to share the road with drunk drivers. Every day, 30 people are killed by drunk drivers. That’s why it’s my business. I see too many people these days excusing drunk driving. Radio… Read more »
OSU saves proactive responses for the revenue sports.
Ohio State had a minor football player charged with a DUI when I was a student there. Suspended him for 1 game. For an action that could have taken his life and the lives of everyone around him on the road that night. I think that tells us all about how seriously Ohio State takes these matters. These issues need to have the light of day on them. Unfortunately, collegiate athletics have not proven that they have the ability to police themselves and hold themselves accountable. So someone else has to do it. I don’t believe that without everyone finding out about this, there was any chance he would miss championship season, and frankly, he needs to miss championship season… Read more »
Driving 75 mph in a 65 mph zone? Thats considered slow in Jersey.