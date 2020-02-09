Daily Swim Coach Workout #66

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
warm-up
1×800 swim
1x
6×75 1-back / 1-bk/br/free @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20
6×25 EN1 free @25
6×75 1-50 br:25 free / 1-bk/br/free @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20
6×25 EN1 BR @30
6×75 1-back / 1-fly/bk/br @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20
6×25 EN1 back @25
6×75 1-1-50 br:25 free / 1-fly/bk/br @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20
6×25 fly build sprint @35
3×100 EN1 back @1:25/1:30/1:35/1:40
3×100 EN1 FRIM @1:25/1:30/1:35/1:40
3×100 EN1 IM @1:25/1:30/1:35/1:40
6×50 BR drill – hypox. – flip turn @1:05
[Talk about turn speed during larger sets. Work the small details]
12×25 choice turns @race speed @35
2x
2×200 choice EN1 kick @3:10
4×50 choice FAST kick @1:00
1×100 easy
3x
3×50 choice EN3 FAST @32/35/40….
1×50 easy @1:20
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply