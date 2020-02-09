Daily Swim Coach Workout #66

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up

1×800 swim

1x

6×75 1-back / 1-bk/br/free @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20

6×25 EN1 free @25

6×75 1-50 br:25 free / 1-bk/br/free @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20

6×25 EN1 BR @30

6×75 1-back / 1-fly/bk/br @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20

6×25 EN1 back @25

6×75 1-1-50 br:25 free / 1-fly/bk/br @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20

6×25 fly build sprint @35

3×100 EN1 back @1:25/1:30/1:35/1:40

3×100 EN1 FRIM @1:25/1:30/1:35/1:40

3×100 EN1 IM @1:25/1:30/1:35/1:40

6×50 BR drill – hypox. – flip turn @1:05

[Talk about turn speed during larger sets. Work the small details]

12×25 choice turns @race speed @35

2x

2×200 choice EN1 kick @3:10

4×50 choice FAST kick @1:00

1×100 easy

3x

3×50 choice EN3 FAST @32/35/40….

1×50 easy @1:20