Cameron Craig Misses Third Straight Meet For OSU

Ohio State’s Cameron Craig missed his third consecutive meet Friday evening when the Buckeyes visited Pittsburgh.

The junior last competed on Jan.4 when OSU battled Kentucky, and has now been absent for their dual with Michigan on Jan.18 and last weekend’s Shamrock Invitational at Notre Dame in addition to the dual at Pitt.

Ohio State has stated that there is no information to report on the absences.

Craig previously competed for the Arizona State Sun Devils, completing his freshman and sophomore campaigns there in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He then took last season off before announcing he was joining the Buckeyes this past August.

This season the 21-year-old ranks 28th in the nation in both the men’s 100 free (43.03) and 100 fly (46.57), and has also been 19.89 in the 50 free. In his last appearance versus Kentucky, Craig won both the 50 free (20.07) and 100 fly (48.39).