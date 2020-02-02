Beyond the Pancakes: Tennessee Weight Coach Explains UT’s “Savage Training”

In Practice + Pancakes, SwimSwam takes you across the country and through a practice day in the life of swimming’s best athletes. It breaks down training sessions, sub sets, and what every team is doing to be at their best. But why are they doing things that way? In Beyond the Pancakes, we dive inside the minds of coaches and athletes, getting a first hand look at why they do the things they do, and where their minds are pointed on the compass of evolution as a swimmer.

When SwimSwam visited the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and got the chance to document both the women’s and men’s programs in the weight room, we sat down with their strength coach, Greg Adamson, to see what his philosophy for training swimmers was like.

Adamson has now been training the UT swimmers for 4 years, but previously had never worked with swimmers. Under the tutelage of head swim coach Matt Kredich as well as some of his more esteemed strength colleagues, Adamson started getting a sense of how he wanted to help the UT program in and out of the water.

For Adamson, it’s about “how can we get more fluent in movement efficiency; how can we create the shapes we need to create.”