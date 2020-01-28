Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Tennessee Women Display “Savage Training” in Weight Room

Following the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, we STAYED in Knoxville and filmed with the University of Tennessee. Specifically, we got to go to the weight room with the Vols and see what their weight philosophy, titled “savage training”, is all about.

Right off the bat, they had some really fun plyometric warm-ups, including assisted jumps, where they got BIG air. They also had numerous tools that would measure their effort or give them a score on their technique and ways to improve it.

On to the turf area, where they had a sled push into a resisted sprint, or “walking the dog”. They finished things off with some group synchro abs, where everyone got to call an exercise.

Steve Nolan

The Nickelodeon GUTS inspired “Elastic Jungle” relay start drill made me lol.

1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

it looks smart & effective !!!

27 minutes ago
Redneckhillbilly

GREAT to see athletes laughing, giggling, smiling and having fun while doing land training training! Where were the Vols?

18 minutes ago
VFL

That looks fun! A great workout after a competition

16 minutes ago

