Practice + Pancakes: Tennessee Women Display “Savage Training” in Weight Room

Following the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, we STAYED in Knoxville and filmed with the University of Tennessee. Specifically, we got to go to the weight room with the Vols and see what their weight philosophy, titled “savage training”, is all about.

Right off the bat, they had some really fun plyometric warm-ups, including assisted jumps, where they got BIG air. They also had numerous tools that would measure their effort or give them a score on their technique and ways to improve it.

On to the turf area, where they had a sled push into a resisted sprint, or “walking the dog”. They finished things off with some group synchro abs, where everyone got to call an exercise.