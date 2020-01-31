Practice + Pancakes: Tennessee Men Hit Suited Top-End Speed Post-Weight Workout

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

When SwimSwam was in Knoxville, we didn’t only get to see the lady Vols in the weight room. We also got to join the men in the weight room, as well as in the pool afterword for some suited top-end speed work. In the weight room, the men were going lower weight, higher intensity, working on feeling poppy and powerful.

Heading over to the pool, they suited up, got in a quick warm up, then had 2 stations. One was buckets with lighter weight than normal, again working on feeling fast and sprinty. But the show stealer was the running dive station, where we got to see Tennessee speed on full display. The set was focusing on working on breakouts and walls while going at top speed, or the speed you’ll ideally be at when you’re at conference:

2x

1 x 15 sprint + turn + sprint back to wall

1 x 25 sprint + turn

1 x 50 sprint