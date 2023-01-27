Drury Men, Nova Southeastern Women Hold #1 Spots In CSCAA Division II January Ranks

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the January edition of the 2022-23 Division II Swimming & Diving Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The Drury men and the Nova Southeastern women began 2023 as the #1 teams in Division II.

On the men’s side, the Drury Panthers (299 points) solidified their hold on first-place with eleven first-place votes while the #2 Indianapolis Greyhounds (289) took home the final first-place vote. Trading places this month #3 McKendree (275) and #4 Colorado Mesa (265) while Grand Valley (244) returned to the top-five this month. Impressively, all of the Top 25 teams appeared on all ballots, meaning these are the “consensus” top 25 teams in Division II Swimming & Diving.

For the women, the Nova Southeastern Sharks (295 points) returned to the top spot by taking home 75% of the first-place votes, thus edging out Colorado Mesa (290) which had the remaining 25% of first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were November’s #1 team, Indianapolis (279), as well as Tampa (263) and Drury (253). Of the top 25 teams, twenty teams appeared on all ballots with twenty-nine women’s teams receiving at least one vote. Interestingly, all twenty-five teams from last month remained in the top twenty-five with only two teams rising two spots: Nova Southeastern (from third to first) and Indiana (PA) (from 25th to 23rd). Everyone else stayed within one spot of their previous ranking. Take that for consistency!

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

Division II Men

Rk Prev Team Points 1 1 Drury 299 2 2 Indianapolis 289 3 4 McKendree 275 4 3 Colorado Mesa 265 5 7 Grand Valley 244 6 6 Tampa 239 7 5 Findlay 237 8 8 Wingate 213 9 10 Delta State 205 10 9 Oklahoma Christian 183 11 14 West Chester 174 12 11 Northern Michigan 161 13 13 Mines 158 14 12 Saint Cloud 147 15 15 Nova Southeastern 141 16 16 Florida Southern 122 17 20 UMSL 107 18 17 Wayne State 101 19 18 Saginaw Valley State 83 20 19 Carson-Newman 74 21 21 Lewis 63 22 22 Henderson State 47 23 23 Emmanuel 30 24 NR Gannon 27 25 24 Simon Fraser 16

Also Receiving Votes: None

Division II Women

Rk Prev Team Points 1 3 Nova Southeastern 295 2 1 Colorado Mesa 290 3 2 Indianapolis 279 4 4 Tampa 263 5 5 Drury 253 6 6 West Florida 239 7 8 West Chester 224 8 9 Wingate 217 9 7 Grand Valley 199 10 11 McKendree 192 11 10 Northern Michigan 171 12 12 Wayne State 168 13 13 Augustana (SD) 154 14 15 Carson-Newman 148 15 14 Delta State 138 16 16 Simon Fraser 126 17 17 Saint Cloud 94 18 18 Minnesota State 88 19 19 Findlay 84 20 20 Cal State East Bay 72 21 21 Azusa Pacific 54 22 22 Henderson State 43 23 25 Indiana (PA) 34 24 24 Biola 25 25 23 Florida Southern 20

Also Receiving Votes: Mines (11); Lynn (10); Sioux Falls (7); Truman State (2)

Top 25 Poll Committees

Each committee includes ten representatives from Division II institutions and select media. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee while Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) chairs the women’s committee.

Women’s Poll Committee

Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Phil Kraus, West Florida; Doug Schranck, Rockhurst; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan; Noah Yanchulis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Young, Carson-Newman; SwimSwam; Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Hewitt, Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State; SwimSwam; Swimming World

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.