Drury Men, Nova Southeastern Women Hold #1 Spots In CSCAA Division II January Ranks

by SwimSwam

January 27th, 2023 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the January edition of the 2022-23 Division II Swimming & Diving Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The Drury men and the Nova Southeastern women began 2023 as the #1 teams in Division II.

On the men’s side, the Drury Panthers (299 points) solidified their hold on first-place with eleven first-place votes while the #2 Indianapolis Greyhounds (289) took home the final first-place vote. Trading places this month #3 McKendree (275) and #4 Colorado Mesa (265) while Grand Valley (244) returned to the top-five this month. Impressively, all of the Top 25 teams appeared on all ballots, meaning these are the “consensus” top 25 teams in Division II Swimming & Diving.

For the women, the Nova Southeastern Sharks (295 points) returned to the top spot by taking home 75% of the first-place votes, thus edging out Colorado Mesa (290) which had the remaining 25% of first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were November’s #1 team, Indianapolis (279), as well as Tampa (263) and Drury (253). Of the top 25 teams, twenty teams appeared on all ballots with twenty-nine women’s teams receiving at least one vote. Interestingly, all twenty-five teams from last month remained in the top twenty-five with only two teams rising two spots: Nova Southeastern (from third to first) and Indiana (PA) (from 25th to 23rd). Everyone else stayed within one spot of their previous ranking. Take that for consistency!

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

Division II Men

Rk Prev Team Points
1 1 Drury 299
2 2 Indianapolis 289
3 4 McKendree 275
4 3 Colorado Mesa 265
5 7 Grand Valley 244
6 6 Tampa 239
7 5 Findlay 237
8 8 Wingate 213
9 10 Delta State 205
10 9 Oklahoma Christian 183
11 14 West Chester 174
12 11 Northern Michigan 161
13 13 Mines 158
14 12 Saint Cloud 147
15 15 Nova Southeastern 141
16 16 Florida Southern 122
17 20 UMSL 107
18 17 Wayne State 101
19 18 Saginaw Valley State 83
20 19 Carson-Newman 74
21 21 Lewis 63
22 22 Henderson State 47
23 23 Emmanuel 30
24 NR Gannon 27
25 24 Simon Fraser 16

Also Receiving Votes: None

Division II Women

Rk Prev Team Points
1 3 Nova Southeastern 295
2 1 Colorado Mesa 290
3 2 Indianapolis 279
4 4 Tampa 263
5 5 Drury 253
6 6 West Florida 239
7 8 West Chester 224
8 9 Wingate 217
9 7 Grand Valley 199
10 11 McKendree 192
11 10 Northern Michigan 171
12 12 Wayne State 168
13 13 Augustana (SD) 154
14 15 Carson-Newman 148
15 14 Delta State 138
16 16 Simon Fraser 126
17 17 Saint Cloud 94
18 18 Minnesota State 88
19 19 Findlay 84
20 20 Cal State East Bay 72
21 21 Azusa Pacific 54
22 22 Henderson State 43
23 25 Indiana (PA) 34
24 24 Biola 25
25 23 Florida Southern 20

Also Receiving Votes: Mines (11); Lynn (10); Sioux Falls (7); Truman State (2)

Top 25 Poll Committees

Each committee includes ten representatives from Division II institutions and select media. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee while Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) chairs the women’s committee.

Women’s Poll Committee

Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Phil Kraus, West Florida; Doug Schranck, Rockhurst; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan; Noah Yanchulis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Young, Carson-Newman; SwimSwam; Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Hewitt, Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State; SwimSwam; Swimming World

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

Blastee
13 minutes ago

How is Drury #1 without Cameron Craig?

