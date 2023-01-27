Drury Men, Nova Southeastern Women Hold #1 Spots In CSCAA Division II January Ranks

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the January edition of the 2022-23 Division II Swimming & Diving Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The Drury men and the Nova Southeastern women began 2023 as the #1 teams in Division II.
On the men’s side, the Drury Panthers (299 points) solidified their hold on first-place with eleven first-place votes while the #2 Indianapolis Greyhounds (289) took home the final first-place vote. Trading places this month #3 McKendree (275) and #4 Colorado Mesa (265) while Grand Valley (244) returned to the top-five this month. Impressively, all of the Top 25 teams appeared on all ballots, meaning these are the “consensus” top 25 teams in Division II Swimming & Diving.
For the women, the Nova Southeastern Sharks (295 points) returned to the top spot by taking home 75% of the first-place votes, thus edging out Colorado Mesa (290) which had the remaining 25% of first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were November’s #1 team, Indianapolis (279), as well as Tampa (263) and Drury (253). Of the top 25 teams, twenty teams appeared on all ballots with twenty-nine women’s teams receiving at least one vote. Interestingly, all twenty-five teams from last month remained in the top twenty-five with only two teams rising two spots: Nova Southeastern (from third to first) and Indiana (PA) (from 25th to 23rd). Everyone else stayed within one spot of their previous ranking. Take that for consistency!
Division II Men
|Rk
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Drury
|299
|2
|2
|Indianapolis
|289
|3
|4
|McKendree
|275
|4
|3
|Colorado Mesa
|265
|5
|7
|Grand Valley
|244
|6
|6
|Tampa
|239
|7
|5
|Findlay
|237
|8
|8
|Wingate
|213
|9
|10
|Delta State
|205
|10
|9
|Oklahoma Christian
|183
|11
|14
|West Chester
|174
|12
|11
|Northern Michigan
|161
|13
|13
|Mines
|158
|14
|12
|Saint Cloud
|147
|15
|15
|Nova Southeastern
|141
|16
|16
|Florida Southern
|122
|17
|20
|UMSL
|107
|18
|17
|Wayne State
|101
|19
|18
|Saginaw Valley State
|83
|20
|19
|Carson-Newman
|74
|21
|21
|Lewis
|63
|22
|22
|Henderson State
|47
|23
|23
|Emmanuel
|30
|24
|NR
|Gannon
|27
|25
|24
|Simon Fraser
|16
Also Receiving Votes: None
Division II Women
|Rk
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|295
|2
|1
|Colorado Mesa
|290
|3
|2
|Indianapolis
|279
|4
|4
|Tampa
|263
|5
|5
|Drury
|253
|6
|6
|West Florida
|239
|7
|8
|West Chester
|224
|8
|9
|Wingate
|217
|9
|7
|Grand Valley
|199
|10
|11
|McKendree
|192
|11
|10
|Northern Michigan
|171
|12
|12
|Wayne State
|168
|13
|13
|Augustana (SD)
|154
|14
|15
|Carson-Newman
|148
|15
|14
|Delta State
|138
|16
|16
|Simon Fraser
|126
|17
|17
|Saint Cloud
|94
|18
|18
|Minnesota State
|88
|19
|19
|Findlay
|84
|20
|20
|Cal State East Bay
|72
|21
|21
|Azusa Pacific
|54
|22
|22
|Henderson State
|43
|23
|25
|Indiana (PA)
|34
|24
|24
|Biola
|25
|25
|23
|Florida Southern
|20
Also Receiving Votes: Mines (11); Lynn (10); Sioux Falls (7); Truman State (2)
Top 25 Poll Committees
Each committee includes ten representatives from Division II institutions and select media. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee while Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) chairs the women’s committee.
Women’s Poll Committee
Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Phil Kraus, West Florida; Doug Schranck, Rockhurst; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan; Noah Yanchulis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Young, Carson-Newman; SwimSwam; Swimming World
Men’s Poll Committee
Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Hewitt, Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State; SwimSwam; Swimming World
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.
