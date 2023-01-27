Emory Men, Kenyon Women Still #1 In CSCAA Division III Dual Meet Rankings

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the January Edition of the 2022-23 Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Rankings today. The committee, comprised of Division III coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. And, for the fourth straight month, the Emory men and Kenyon women remain the teams to beat in Division III.

On the men’s side, the #1 Emory Eagles (498 points) tallied all but one of the first-place votes, while the #2 Kenyon Owls (481) took the final first-place vote. Chicago (458) maintained their third-place rank as Williams (441) made a big jump from eleventh to fourth this month. In fifth place is another newcomer, WashU (412), which was ranked sixth in December. Of the top 25 teams, eighteen teams appeared on all ballots while a total of thirty men’s teams received at least one vote. Interestingly, four previously unranked teams jumped into the Top 25: Conn College, Amherst, Washington & Lee and the US Merchant Marine Academy.

For the women, the top-ranked Kenyon Owls (495 points) earned fifteen first-place votes while the second-ranked Emory Eagles (484) took the five remaining first-place votes. Similar to the men’s poll, Williams made a statement by moving from seventh to third this month (455). Rounding out the top five were Denison (443) and Chicago (423). Of the top 25 teams, twenty-three teams appeared on all ballots with a total of twenty-seven women’s teams receiving at least one vote.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25.

DIVISION III MEN

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Emory (19) 498 2 2 Kenyon (1) 481 3 3 Chicago 458 4 11 Williams 441 5 6 WashU 412 6 4 MIT 408 7 5 NYU 368 8 7 Johns Hopkins 366 9 8 Denison 346 10 9 Carnegie Mellon 319 11 16 Pomona-Pitzer 276 12 13 Calvin 272 13 14 Tufts 258 14 10 TCNJ 251 15 15 Case Western Reserve 225 16 NR Conn College 194 17 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 177 18 19 RIT 135 19 NR Amherst 124 20 17 Hope 111 21 21 Trinity (TX) 106 22 18 SUNY Geneseo 99 23 20 John Carroll 67 24 NR Washington & Lee 46 25 NR US Merchant Marine Academy 28

DIVISION III WOMEN

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Kenyon (15) 495 2 2 Emory (5) 484 3 7 Williams 455 4 3 Denison 443 5 4 Chicago 423 6 8 Tufts 397 7 6 MIT 377 8 5 NYU 355 9 9 Pomona-Pitzer 346 10 10 Johns Hopkins 323 11 11 Carnegie Mellon 301 12 12 Hope 280 13 14 WashU 256 14 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 245 15 18 Case Western Reserve 196 16 16 Bowdoin 186 T-17 17 Trinity (TX) 183 T-17 15 Swarthmore 183 19 19 Calvin 135 20 22 Wheaton (MA) 114 21 20 Washington & Lee 111 22 23 Bates 88 23 25 Amherst 44 24 24 St. Kate’s 40 25 NR Mary Washington 31

Top 25 Committees

The national rankings are voted on by eighteen Division III coaches and select media. Each committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The women’s national committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope) while the men’s national committee is led by Sean Tedesco (USMMA).

In addition to the national chairs, there are four regions represented on each committee: Central, Midwest-South-West (MWSW), Northeast-North (NE-N) and Northeast-South (NE-S). The women’s regional chairs are Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central), Jon Duncan (Southwestern, MWSW), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin, NE-N) and Greg Brown (Gettysburg, NE-S). The men’s regional chairs include Keith Crawford (Rose-Hulman, Central), Brent Summers (Willamette, MWSW), Paul Bennett (WPI, NE-N) and Brad Bowser (Rowan, NE-S).

Women’s Poll Committee

Jake Taber, Hope; Logan LaBerge, Kalamazoo; Annie Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Jason Weber, Chicago; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Jay Daniels, Puget Sound; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Cathleen Pruden, Trinity (TX); Brad Dunn, Lynchburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Shannon O’Brien, RPI; Barrett Roberts, Wheaton (MA); Meg Sisson French, MIT; Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Chris Brown, Scranton; Mark Yankovich, Widener; SwimSwam; Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

Sean Tedesco, USMMA; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Brent Summers, Willamette; Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Sarah James, Southwestern; Jim Halliburton, Washington-St. Louis; Paul Bennett, WPI; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Connor Rumpit, NYU; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Sam Davy, Swarthmore; Pat Smith, Westminster; SwimSwam; Swimming World

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.