Emory Men, Kenyon Women Still #1 In CSCAA Division III Dual Meet Rankings

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the January Edition of the 2022-23 Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Rankings today. The committee, comprised of Division III coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. And, for the fourth straight month, the Emory men and Kenyon women remain the teams to beat in Division III.
On the men’s side, the #1 Emory Eagles (498 points) tallied all but one of the first-place votes, while the #2 Kenyon Owls (481) took the final first-place vote. Chicago (458) maintained their third-place rank as Williams (441) made a big jump from eleventh to fourth this month. In fifth place is another newcomer, WashU (412), which was ranked sixth in December. Of the top 25 teams, eighteen teams appeared on all ballots while a total of thirty men’s teams received at least one vote. Interestingly, four previously unranked teams jumped into the Top 25: Conn College, Amherst, Washington & Lee and the US Merchant Marine Academy.
For the women, the top-ranked Kenyon Owls (495 points) earned fifteen first-place votes while the second-ranked Emory Eagles (484) took the five remaining first-place votes. Similar to the men’s poll, Williams made a statement by moving from seventh to third this month (455). Rounding out the top five were Denison (443) and Chicago (423). Of the top 25 teams, twenty-three teams appeared on all ballots with a total of twenty-seven women’s teams receiving at least one vote.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25.
DIVISION III MEN
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Emory (19)
|498
|2
|2
|Kenyon (1)
|481
|3
|3
|Chicago
|458
|4
|11
|Williams
|441
|5
|6
|WashU
|412
|6
|4
|MIT
|408
|7
|5
|NYU
|368
|8
|7
|Johns Hopkins
|366
|9
|8
|Denison
|346
|10
|9
|Carnegie Mellon
|319
|11
|16
|Pomona-Pitzer
|276
|12
|13
|Calvin
|272
|13
|14
|Tufts
|258
|14
|10
|TCNJ
|251
|15
|15
|Case Western Reserve
|225
|16
|NR
|Conn College
|194
|17
|12
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|177
|18
|19
|RIT
|135
|19
|NR
|Amherst
|124
|20
|17
|Hope
|111
|21
|21
|Trinity (TX)
|106
|22
|18
|SUNY Geneseo
|99
|23
|20
|John Carroll
|67
|24
|NR
|Washington & Lee
|46
|25
|NR
|US Merchant Marine Academy
|28
DIVISION III WOMEN
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Kenyon (15)
|495
|2
|2
|Emory (5)
|484
|3
|7
|Williams
|455
|4
|3
|Denison
|443
|5
|4
|Chicago
|423
|6
|8
|Tufts
|397
|7
|6
|MIT
|377
|8
|5
|NYU
|355
|9
|9
|Pomona-Pitzer
|346
|10
|10
|Johns Hopkins
|323
|11
|11
|Carnegie Mellon
|301
|12
|12
|Hope
|280
|13
|14
|WashU
|256
|14
|13
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|245
|15
|18
|Case Western Reserve
|196
|16
|16
|Bowdoin
|186
|T-17
|17
|Trinity (TX)
|183
|T-17
|15
|Swarthmore
|183
|19
|19
|Calvin
|135
|20
|22
|Wheaton (MA)
|114
|21
|20
|Washington & Lee
|111
|22
|23
|Bates
|88
|23
|25
|Amherst
|44
|24
|24
|St. Kate’s
|40
|25
|NR
|Mary Washington
|31
Top 25 Committees
The national rankings are voted on by eighteen Division III coaches and select media. Each committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The women’s national committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope) while the men’s national committee is led by Sean Tedesco (USMMA).
In addition to the national chairs, there are four regions represented on each committee: Central, Midwest-South-West (MWSW), Northeast-North (NE-N) and Northeast-South (NE-S). The women’s regional chairs are Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central), Jon Duncan (Southwestern, MWSW), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin, NE-N) and Greg Brown (Gettysburg, NE-S). The men’s regional chairs include Keith Crawford (Rose-Hulman, Central), Brent Summers (Willamette, MWSW), Paul Bennett (WPI, NE-N) and Brad Bowser (Rowan, NE-S).
Women’s Poll Committee
Jake Taber, Hope; Logan LaBerge, Kalamazoo; Annie Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Jason Weber, Chicago; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Jay Daniels, Puget Sound; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Cathleen Pruden, Trinity (TX); Brad Dunn, Lynchburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Shannon O’Brien, RPI; Barrett Roberts, Wheaton (MA); Meg Sisson French, MIT; Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Chris Brown, Scranton; Mark Yankovich, Widener; SwimSwam; Swimming World
Men’s Poll Committee
Sean Tedesco, USMMA; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Brent Summers, Willamette; Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Sarah James, Southwestern; Jim Halliburton, Washington-St. Louis; Paul Bennett, WPI; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Connor Rumpit, NYU; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Sam Davy, Swarthmore; Pat Smith, Westminster; SwimSwam; Swimming World
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.