Top 5 Showdown in the Lone Star State: Texas vs. NC State (LIVE RECAP)

NC State vs. Texas – Day 2
- January 28, 2023
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards
- Live results on Meet Mobile (search “Austin”)
- Live Results – Web
- Schedule of events
- Race Videos posted on SwimSwam’s YouTube Channel
After the Texas Longhorns won both matchups on Friday, featuring thrilling results that included nation-leading times, school records, and National Age Group Records, the books are wiped clean on Saturday for the second meet of a double-header between the Texas Longhorns and NC State Wolfpack. The Longhorn men are ranked #1 and NC State #5 in the latest SwimSwam Power Rankings, while on the women’s side, Texas is #2 and NC State is #4.
Event Schedule:
- 1-meter Springboard (Men)
- 200 Freestyle Relay
- 1000 Freestyle (Men)
- 100 Backstroke
- -Break-
- 3-meter Springboard (Women)
- 100 Freestyle
- 200 Breaststroke
- -Break-
- 200 Butterfly
- 1000 Freestyle (Women)
- 400 Medley Relay
Among the race to watch out for are the women’s 200 breaststroke, where Lydia Jacoby will be chasing more records. The current 17-18 National Age Group Record is a 2:05.68 set by Ella Nelson in 2020. Jacoby has been 2:06.81. Also look out for the women’s 200 fly, where after a nation-leading time in the 200 free, Kelly Pash will swim her primary event.
Women’s 200 Free Relay
Texas kicked off the session with a 1:27.05 combined effort in the 200 free relay with legs from Grace Cooper (22.28), Emma Sticklen (21.28), Kyla Leibel (21.80), and Kelly Pash (21.69). The Wolfpack got off to the fastest start with Abby Arens’ leadoff (22.22) but the Longhorns took over on the second 50 and never let up. Following Arens for NC State were Katherine Berkoff (21.69), Heather MacCauland (22.23), and Kylee Alons (21.74).
- Texas A – 1:27.05
- NC State A – 1:27.98
- Texas B – 1:30.47
Men’s 200 Free Relay
NC State’s David Curtiss cracked a 19.37 to lead off the men’s 200 free relay and give the Wolfpack nearly half a body-length lead from the start. His teammate Aiden Hayes was second for the B relay (19.85), while Texas leadoff Peter Larson was third with 19.97. Caspar Corbeau pulled the Longhorns into second place with his 19.07, while NC State’s Noah Henderson kept the lead with 19.12. Luke Miller (18.86) and Nyls Korstanje (18.85) brought it home for NC State, keeping Texas’s William Chan (19.20) and Daniel Krueger 18.82) at bay.
- NC State A – 1:16.30
- Texas A – 1:17.06
- NC State B – 1:17.98
Men’s 1000 Free
David Johnston, who leads the nation in the event thus far this season, won the men’s 1000 free in 8:41.62, just .01 off his best time from the season. He came to the wall three seconds ahead of Will Gallant of NC State (8:44.48) and 8.5 seconds in front of his teammate Luke Hobson (8:50.10).
- David Johnston, Texas – 8:41.62
- Will Gallant, NC State – 8:44.48
- Luke Hobson, Texas – 8:50.10
- James Place, NC State – 8:53.27
- Alec Enyeart, Texas – 9:05.97
Women’s 100 Back
Olivia Bray gave Texas 9 points winning the 100 back in 51.50, the only sub-52 of the morning. NC State swept the next three spots with Kylee Alons (52.03), Emma Muzzy (52.06), and Cassie Moses (53.56).
- Olivia Bray, Texas – 51.50
- Kylee Alons, NC State – 52.03
- Emma Muzzy, NC State – 52.06
- Cassie Moses, NC State – 53.56
- Meghan Di Martil, Texas – 54.57
Men’s 100 Back
Kacper Stokowski and Aiden Hayes took the top two spots of the podium in the men’s 100 back, adding 13 points to the Wolfpack’s score. Stokowski touched in 45.63, while Hayes edged Texas’s Ethan Harder, 46.66 to 46.96. Harder robbed NC State of the 1-2-3 sweep, as Giovanni Izzo stopped the clock at 47.06, just .10 behind.
- Kacper Stokowski, NC State – 45.63
- Aiden Hayes, NC State – 46.66
- Ethan Harder, Texas – 46.96
- Giovanni Izzo, NC State – 47.06
- Chris O’Connor, Texas – 47.82
Scores Update – Men
- NC State 34
- Texas 21
Women’s 100 Free
Katharine Berkoff, who did not swim the 100 back for NC State, won the 100 free by .02 over Kelly Pash of Texas, 47.87 to 47.89. Berkoff was out in 23.02 and home in 24.8, while Pash split 23.6/24.8. Grace Cooper (48.92) and Ava Longi (49.07) racked up points for the Longhorns in 3rd and 4th, while Sarah Watson scored for the Wolfpack in 5th place (49.74).
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 47.87
- Kelly Pash, Texas – 47.89
- Grace Cooper, Texas – 48.92
- Avi Longi, Texas – 49.07
- Sarah Watson, NC State – 49.74
Scores Update – Women
- Texas 32
- NC State 23
Men’s 100 Free
Daniel Krueger eked out a .01 victory over Nyls Korstanje, 42.67 to 42.68 in the men’s 100 free. Noah Henderson (43.15) and Bartosz Piszczo (43.44), in their turn, edged Peter Larson (43.46) for 3rd and 4th, keeping the Longhorns to a 1-point net gain on the event.
- Daniel Krueger, Texas – 42.67
- Nyls Korstanje, NC State – 42.68
- Noah Henderson, NC State – 43.15
- Bartosz Piszczo, NC State – 43.44
- Peter Larson, Texas – 43.46
Scores Update – Men
- NC State 43
- Texas 31
Women’s 200 Breast
Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby took the 200 breast title with her best time of the season, 2:06.66, missing the 17-18 NAG by only 1 second. She broke the 100 breast NAG record on Friday with 57.45 in the 100 breast. Jacoby was out in 1:00.73, splitting 28.4/32.3. She went for it on her third 50 (32.55) then came home in 33.38. Teammate Anna Elendt touched second in 2:07.83, a second ahead of Heather MacCausland of NC State (2:08.82).
- Lydia Jacoby, Texas – 2:06.66
- Anna Elendt, Texas – 2:07.83
- Heather MacCausland, NC State – 2:08.82
- Channing Hanley, Texas – 2:12.16
- Aubree Brouwer, NC State – 2:13.66
Scores Update – Women
- Texas 47
- NC State 27
Men’s 200 Breast
The Texas men put on a huge show in the 200 breast, sweeping the podium and putting the Longhorns 1 point ahead of the Wolfpack in the team race.
- Jake Foster, Texas – 1:53.62
- Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 1:53.71
- Braden Vines, Texas – 1:56.48
- Mason Hunter, NC State – 1:57.28
- Conall Monahan, NC State – 1:57.39
Scores Update – Men
- Texas 47
- NC State 46
Texas women 1:27.0 in the 200 relay with Sticklen dropping a 21.2!
Almost a second faster than last march
Sticklen has gone to a new level.
Since Eddie has dropped rocktober and slovember it’s nice to see Texas swimming fast in season. In the past NC State would roll in to Austin and slaughter the Longhorns even putting the mercy rule on them. It makes duals more fun to watch and is good for the sport of swimming
