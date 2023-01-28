Top 5 Showdown in the Lone Star State: Texas vs. NC State (LIVE RECAP)

NC State vs. Texas – Day 2

After the Texas Longhorns won both matchups on Friday, featuring thrilling results that included nation-leading times, school records, and National Age Group Records, the books are wiped clean on Saturday for the second meet of a double-header between the Texas Longhorns and NC State Wolfpack. The Longhorn men are ranked #1 and NC State #5 in the latest SwimSwam Power Rankings, while on the women’s side, Texas is #2 and NC State is #4.

Event Schedule:

1-meter Springboard (Men)

200 Freestyle Relay

1000 Freestyle (Men)

100 Backstroke

-Break-

3-meter Springboard (Women)

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

-Break-

200 Butterfly

1000 Freestyle (Women)

400 Medley Relay

Among the race to watch out for are the women’s 200 breaststroke, where Lydia Jacoby will be chasing more records. The current 17-18 National Age Group Record is a 2:05.68 set by Ella Nelson in 2020. Jacoby has been 2:06.81. Also look out for the women’s 200 fly, where after a nation-leading time in the 200 free, Kelly Pash will swim her primary event.

Women’s 200 Free Relay

Texas kicked off the session with a 1:27.05 combined effort in the 200 free relay with legs from Grace Cooper (22.28), Emma Sticklen (21.28), Kyla Leibel (21.80), and Kelly Pash (21.69). The Wolfpack got off to the fastest start with Abby Arens’ leadoff (22.22) but the Longhorns took over on the second 50 and never let up. Following Arens for NC State were Katherine Berkoff (21.69), Heather MacCauland (22.23), and Kylee Alons (21.74).

Texas A – 1:27.05 NC State A – 1:27.98 Texas B – 1:30.47

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NC State’s David Curtiss cracked a 19.37 to lead off the men’s 200 free relay and give the Wolfpack nearly half a body-length lead from the start. His teammate Aiden Hayes was second for the B relay (19.85), while Texas leadoff Peter Larson was third with 19.97. Caspar Corbeau pulled the Longhorns into second place with his 19.07, while NC State’s Noah Henderson kept the lead with 19.12. Luke Miller (18.86) and Nyls Korstanje (18.85) brought it home for NC State, keeping Texas’s William Chan (19.20) and Daniel Krueger 18.82) at bay.

NC State A – 1:16.30 Texas A – 1:17.06 NC State B – 1:17.98

Men’s 1000 Free

David Johnston, who leads the nation in the event thus far this season, won the men’s 1000 free in 8:41.62, just .01 off his best time from the season. He came to the wall three seconds ahead of Will Gallant of NC State (8:44.48) and 8.5 seconds in front of his teammate Luke Hobson (8:50.10).

David Johnston, Texas – 8:41.62 Will Gallant, NC State – 8:44.48 Luke Hobson, Texas – 8:50.10 James Place, NC State – 8:53.27 Alec Enyeart, Texas – 9:05.97

Women’s 100 Back

Olivia Bray gave Texas 9 points winning the 100 back in 51.50, the only sub-52 of the morning. NC State swept the next three spots with Kylee Alons (52.03), Emma Muzzy (52.06), and Cassie Moses (53.56).

Olivia Bray, Texas – 51.50 Kylee Alons, NC State – 52.03 Emma Muzzy, NC State – 52.06 Cassie Moses, NC State – 53.56 Meghan Di Martil, Texas – 54.57

Men’s 100 Back

Kacper Stokowski and Aiden Hayes took the top two spots of the podium in the men’s 100 back, adding 13 points to the Wolfpack’s score. Stokowski touched in 45.63, while Hayes edged Texas’s Ethan Harder, 46.66 to 46.96. Harder robbed NC State of the 1-2-3 sweep, as Giovanni Izzo stopped the clock at 47.06, just .10 behind.

Kacper Stokowski, NC State – 45.63 Aiden Hayes, NC State – 46.66 Ethan Harder, Texas – 46.96 Giovanni Izzo, NC State – 47.06 Chris O’Connor, Texas – 47.82

Scores Update – Men

NC State 34

Texas 21

Women’s 100 Free

Katharine Berkoff, who did not swim the 100 back for NC State, won the 100 free by .02 over Kelly Pash of Texas, 47.87 to 47.89. Berkoff was out in 23.02 and home in 24.8, while Pash split 23.6/24.8. Grace Cooper (48.92) and Ava Longi (49.07) racked up points for the Longhorns in 3rd and 4th, while Sarah Watson scored for the Wolfpack in 5th place (49.74).

Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 47.87 Kelly Pash, Texas – 47.89 Grace Cooper, Texas – 48.92 Avi Longi, Texas – 49.07 Sarah Watson, NC State – 49.74

Scores Update – Women

Texas 32

NC State 23

Men’s 100 Free

Daniel Krueger eked out a .01 victory over Nyls Korstanje, 42.67 to 42.68 in the men’s 100 free. Noah Henderson (43.15) and Bartosz Piszczo (43.44), in their turn, edged Peter Larson (43.46) for 3rd and 4th, keeping the Longhorns to a 1-point net gain on the event.

Daniel Krueger, Texas – 42.67 Nyls Korstanje, NC State – 42.68 Noah Henderson, NC State – 43.15 Bartosz Piszczo, NC State – 43.44 Peter Larson, Texas – 43.46

Scores Update – Men

NC State 43

Texas 31

Women’s 200 Breast

Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby took the 200 breast title with her best time of the season, 2:06.66, missing the 17-18 NAG by only 1 second. She broke the 100 breast NAG record on Friday with 57.45 in the 100 breast. Jacoby was out in 1:00.73, splitting 28.4/32.3. She went for it on her third 50 (32.55) then came home in 33.38. Teammate Anna Elendt touched second in 2:07.83, a second ahead of Heather MacCausland of NC State (2:08.82).

Lydia Jacoby, Texas – 2:06.66 Anna Elendt, Texas – 2:07.83 Heather MacCausland, NC State – 2:08.82 Channing Hanley, Texas – 2:12.16 Aubree Brouwer, NC State – 2:13.66

Scores Update – Women

Texas 47

NC State 27

Men’s 200 Breast

The Texas men put on a huge show in the 200 breast, sweeping the podium and putting the Longhorns 1 point ahead of the Wolfpack in the team race.

Jake Foster, Texas – 1:53.62 Caspar Corbeau, Texas – 1:53.71 Braden Vines, Texas – 1:56.48 Mason Hunter, NC State – 1:57.28 Conall Monahan, NC State – 1:57.39

Scores Update – Men