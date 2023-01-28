Kelly Pash Swims NCAA-Leading 1:42.73 200 Free At Texas-NC State Dual Meet

Texas vs. NC State
- January 27 to 28, 2023
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- SCY (25 yards)
- Live Results
On Friday at the Texas vs. NC State dual meet, Texas senior Kelly Pash swam a massive time of 1:42.73 in the 200 free, which overtakes Taylor Ruck‘s 1:43.11 as the fastest time in the NCAA. Pash is the first woman to break 1:43-point in the 200 free and one of the seven swimmers to go an NCAA-leading time in January (alongside Erica Sullivan, Kate Douglass, Kristen Stege, Leon Marchand, Grant House, and Gretchen Walsh).
Pash’s best time currently stands at a 1:42.38, from when she finished third at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Her season-best prior to today was a 1:43.40, which had made her second in the nation behind Ruck.
Within her race today, Pash dominated, beating out her teammate and second-place finisher Olivia Bray by over two seconds. Bray still had an impressive swim of her own, clocking a personal best time of 1:44.94. Her previous best prior to today was a 1:45.10 from the Minnesota Invite.
Top Performs, 2022-23 NCAA Season, Women’s 500 Free:
- Kelly Pash, Texas — 1:42.73
- Taylor Ruck, Stanford — 1:43.11
- Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee — 1:43.60
- Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M — 1:43.83
- Amy Fulmer, Ohio State — 1:44.04
You can watch the race video here:
Compared to NCAAs, Pash was slightly faster on both her first 50 and last 50, but slower by a larger margin on the middle 100—which accounted for the difference between the two swimmers. That being said, her in-season speed could give her the momentum to break the 1:42-point barrier or even become the national title favorite headed into NCAAs.
Comparative Splits, Texas vs. NC State 2023 vs. NCAAs:
|Kelly Pash, Texas vs. NC State, 2023
|Kelly Pash, 2022 NCAA Championships
|50y
|23.81
|23.92
|1o0y
|26.06
|25.84
|150y
|26.40
|25.97
|200y
|26.46
|26.65
|Total
|1:42.73
|1:42.38
Whoa, we got 19.6 fly from Korstanje, :57s from Jacoby and Elendt, a :51 from Jake Foster, :49 from Sticklen.
Loving these FAST January dual meets.
And Erica Sullivan – 4:35 !!
Hobson – 42.0 split, 1:31, and 4:13
I can’t believe it is January already. The times are fast out there