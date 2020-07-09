Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games Tickets Can Be Refunded Due To Postponement

With the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games having been postponed to next year, the organizing committee has said it will issue ticket refunds for those spectators unable to attend the international sporting competition due to the delay.

Approximately 4.48 million tickets for the Olympics and roughly 970,000 tickets for the Paralympics have been sold to date through the official ticketing website. The tickets are valid for the Games now slated to start on July 23, 2021, however, consideration will be given to those ticket holders who can no longer attend due to the unexpected and unprecedented delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the verbiage as it appears on the official Tokyo 2020 website: