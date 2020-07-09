2020 Corona Race Between Netherlands & Belgium Set To Kick Off

2020 CORONA RACE: NETHERLANDS/BELGIUM

Friday, July 10th

Antwerp, Belgium

50m (LCM)

*Hand-timed*

The nations of Belgium and the Netherlands are set to clash tomorrow, July 10th in the city of Antwerp. A small competition has been devised with the Dutch swimmers stationed at the Eindhoven National Training Center and part of the Belgian squad, with the meet representing the first time several of the elite contenders have competed since the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began.

Unique to this Corona Race match-up in Antwerp tomorrow. is the fact that there will be no electronic timing. The swimmer’s outcomes will be validated via a hand-controlled stopwatch. We will update with results as soon as they are made available.

From the Netherlands, we know that 24-year-old Arno Kamminga is set to compete, with the man ready to follow-up his post-lock down performances from an unofficial time trial this past May. During that test, Kamminga split 27.86/31.38 en route to a time of 59.24, his first sub-minute 100m breast of the new season.

Kira Toussaint has also confirmed she will be competing in Antwerp, following up her 1:00.91 100m back from May, along with a 1:00.7 in the event at a follow-up unofficial event late last month.

This Corona Race is just one of a few inaugural out-of-lockdown meets set to give swimmers a chance to establish baseline times. We reported how there is a ‘4 Nations Meet’ slated for July 24th-26th among hosts Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany, although Germany has since pulled out of the affair.