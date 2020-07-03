Germany Reportedly Opts Out Of Inaugural ‘4 Nations Meet’

Late last month we reported that the Hungarian Swimming Association (Magyar Úszó Szövetség) has established a brand new competition for the season.

Entitled ‘The 4 Nations Meet’, the 3-day affair has invited swimmers from Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic to join Hungary at the Széchy swimming arena on Margaret Island in Budapest. The competition is set to span July 24th-26th.

However, since our original post, the German Swimming Federation (DSV) has revealed that they will not be sending a squad to the event. (SwimSport News)

Austria confirms its competitors as follows: Marlene Kahler, Lena Grabowski, Christopher Rothbauer and Felix Auböck. We are waiting to hear the selected athletes from the other 3 nations participating in the ‘4 Nations Meet’ and will update upon learning that information.

In the meantime, meet organizers also say that they are still closely monitoring coronavirus impacts and will request a test from each participant, including athlete, coach, official, etc. starting a week out from the 4 Nations Meet.

Temperatures will also be taken upon entry to the racing facility, social distancing will be in practice, although wearing a mask will not be mandatory for participants.