Tokyo 2020: First Doping Violations Reported, 4 Track & Field Athletes Named

The first doping positives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been reported, identifying 4 athletes, all of whom are men who competed in track & field. Here is a summary of those 4 incidents:

Great Britain’s C.J. Ujah – anabolic agent: Ujah was a member of the GBR men’s 4×100 meter relay, which won the Silver medal. He also made semifinals of the men’s 100m dash, but was eliminated in semifinals.

Brunei's Sadik Mikhou – blood transfusion: finished 8th in preliminary heat 2 of the men's 1500m.

Kenya's Mark Otieno Odhiambo – anabolic agents: entered in the men's 100m, but did not compete.

Georgia's Benik Abramyan – anabolic agents: entered in men's shot put, but did not compete.

These doping violations were reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA), and have since been turned over to the Athletics Integrity Unit (ATU). The next step is for the ITA to conduct examinations from the seconds samples given by each athlete named above, and report those findings to the ATU. At that point, the ATU will potentially be handing out sanctions to these athletes.

Great Britain’s C.J. Ujah’s violation will potentially have wide-reaching implications. Ujah competed on the BGR men’s 4x100m relay, which won the Silver medal. If the additional testing yields results that confirm the presence of unauthorized anabolic agents in his system, Ujah may be facing up to a 4-year ban, and GBR’s medal in the relay may be in jeopardy. If Ujah gets handed a 4-year ban, that would exclude him from having the opportunity to compete at the 2024 Olympic in Paris, which are just 3 years away.

The ITA was created in 2018 with coordination from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in order to create an independent testing agency. WADA and the IOC decided on the need to institute an independent doping agency after a discovery that Russia had instituted a systemic state-sponsored doping program, allegedly with the assistance of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).