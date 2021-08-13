Tokyo 2020: First Doping Violations Reported, 4 Track & Field Athletes Named

The first doping positives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been reported, identifying 4 athletes, all of whom are men who competed in track & field. Here is a summary of those 4 incidents:
- Great Britain’s C.J. Ujah – anabolic agent: Ujah was a member of the GBR men’s 4×100 meter relay, which won the Silver medal. He also made semifinals of the men’s 100m dash, but was eliminated in semifinals.
- Brunei’s Sadik Mikhou – blood transfusion: finished 8th in preliminary heat 2 of the men’s 1500m.
- Kenya’s Mark Otieno Odhiambo – anabolic agents: entered in the men’s 100m, but did not compete.
- Georgia’s Benik Abramyan – anabolic agents: entered in men’s shot put, but did not compete.
These doping violations were reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA), and have since been turned over to the Athletics Integrity Unit (ATU). The next step is for the ITA to conduct examinations from the seconds samples given by each athlete named above, and report those findings to the ATU. At that point, the ATU will potentially be handing out sanctions to these athletes.
Great Britain’s C.J. Ujah’s violation will potentially have wide-reaching implications. Ujah competed on the BGR men’s 4x100m relay, which won the Silver medal. If the additional testing yields results that confirm the presence of unauthorized anabolic agents in his system, Ujah may be facing up to a 4-year ban, and GBR’s medal in the relay may be in jeopardy. If Ujah gets handed a 4-year ban, that would exclude him from having the opportunity to compete at the 2024 Olympic in Paris, which are just 3 years away.
The ITA was created in 2018 with coordination from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in order to create an independent testing agency. WADA and the IOC decided on the need to institute an independent doping agency after a discovery that Russia had instituted a systemic state-sponsored doping program, allegedly with the assistance of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).
China,s number of doping cases has drastically reduced over the years
Are they doping less or just hiding it better?
If they are hiding it better, maybe their masking technology has caught up to the US.
After all, they are getting richer and their technology is catching up to the US.
One thing is clear, the doping cases in china has reduced drastically over the years as China has gotten richer.
Better tech like the US to hide doping or increasing wealth and access to increasingly modern sports facilities for the general population, who knows the reason why the cases have reduced and is almost non existent these days. But it has reduced whatever the reason.
If they’ve figured out how to hide it better, then so has everyone else, and the whole system is a farce 🤷♂️
If I learned anything from being a pro cycling fan in the late 90s/early 00s and more recently watching Icarus, yeah, that last part.
They probably figured that training child prodigy’s from a very young age was on average more efficient than just juicing up athletes who were on the world stage but just weren’t good enough
7 gold in weightlifting…
And Ms Lauren Hubbard got 0 .
Because of China releasing Covid and the rest of the world dealing with it ever since the testing has not been up to par for most nations. It appears the US has one of the best testing programs and if someone in the US cheats they are banned for a long period of time. It remains to be seen if the lack of international testing has allowed China to cheat or not. When one country improves so much in areas such as weightlifting it is suspect but I will always give China and every other country the benefit of the doubt!
USADA isn’t as good as you think it is and this is why AIU (international agency) keeps bypassing them to bust your track and field athletes.
And so the 10-year window to re-test begins….I suspect there will be many more yet!
This should bump u.s. men up to silver in the 4 x 100 meter track race
Canada. Not usa,
The top times of 2020 world really messed up this race (USA, Brazil, Japan)
USA didn’t even make the final so they’ll get no bump at all.
CJ you utter clown!