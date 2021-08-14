Mountain West Champion & NCAA Qualifier Donna DePolo Among Nevada 5th Years

The University of Nevada has a trio of swimmers who are slated to take advantage of the NCAA waiver that awards all athletes who competed in the 2020-2021 collegiate season an extra year of eligibility because of the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donna DePolo, Caitlyn McHugh, and Montana Lloyd are all enrolled in graduate programs at Nevada, and will be competing for a 5th season with the Wolf Pack. DePolo was one of two members of the Nevada swim & dive team who qualified for the 2021 women’s NCAA Championships. The other team member was diver Montse Urzua, who is now a rising senior.

DePolo performed well in her NCAAs appearance, finishing 21st in prelims of the 100 breast with a lifetime best of 59.59. That time also set the Nevada team record in the event. She also went on to swim a lifetime best in the 200 breast, finishing 29th in prelims with a 2:09.92. With that swim, DePolo became just the 2nd Nevada swimmer ever to crack 2:10 in the 200 breast.

She’s also very decorated within the Mountain West Conference, having accumulated 10 top-8 finishes in her career. DePolo has an individual Mountain West title to her name, after winning the 200 breast at last season’s Championships.

DePolo has improved steadily in her events over her career at Nevada. Here is the progression of her 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM over the last 5 years:

Year 100 Breast 200 Breast 200 IM 2017 1:01.91 2:14.81 2:02.82 2018 1:01.41 2:15.20 2:01.49 2019 1:00.75 2:13.28 2:01.79 2020 1:00.30 2:11.58 2:01.36 2021 59.69 2:09.92 2:01.16

Caitlyn McHugh has been a force for the Wolf Pack at the Mountain West Championships. She’s record 7 top-3 finishes in individual events at MWCs, including a top 3 finish in the 1650 free all 4 years. She’s also a critical relay piece for the team, having competed on the conference 200, 400, and 800 free relays, as well as the 400 medley relay.

Additionally, McHugh is Nevada’s #3 all-time performer in the 1650, #4 in the 500, and tied for #9 in the 200 free.

Here are McHugh’s lifetime best times in SCY events:

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 51.25

200 free – 1:48.32

500 free – 4:47.95

1650 free – 16:34.96

Montana Lloyd came to Nevada mid-way through her sophomore season, after spending her freshman year at Houston. She’s scored at the Mountain West Championships all 3 years in which she has competed for Nevada. She’s in the all-time top 10 for Nevada swimmers in the 200 backstroke.

Here are Lloyd’s lifetime bests in the SCY backstroke events:

100 back – 55.84

200 back – 1:59.93

In October 2020, the NCAA granted all winter sport athletes the option to use an extra year of eligibility following complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under normal circumstances, Division I student-athletes have a 5-year window during which they can use up their four seasons of eligibility. However, given the current situation with COVID-19, student-athletes of all class years have been offered an additional season of eligibility, regardless of where they are in their 5-year window. For a detailed breakdown on what the stakes are surrounding a 5th-year decision in 2021, click here.