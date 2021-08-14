2021 NCSA Champs: Alec Enyeart Keeps it Rolling, Swims 3:54 400FR Personal Best

2021 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships

August 10-14, 2021

Huntsville, AL Huntsville Aquatic Center

Top 5 Team Scores

COMBINED

OLY Swimming – 2424.5 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – 2376 CSP Tideriders – 2160 COR Swimming – 1865 Suburban Seahawks Club – 1746.5

WOMEN

Suburban Seahawks Club – 1443.5 OLY Swimming – 1442.5 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – 1157.5 CSP Tideriders – 933.5 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics – 870

MEN

COR Swimming – 1306 CSP Tideriders – 1226.5 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – 1218.5 OLY Swimming – 982 Germantown Academy Aquatic Club – 852

On the penultimate day of the 2021 NCSA Summer Championships, OLY has built up a 48.5-point lead over NOVA of Virginia in the combined team scoring. Additionally, OLY has closed the gap in the women’s standings, and now enter the final day just 1 point behind Suburban Seahawks Club. COR Swimming has established a sizable lead in the men’s standings, while NOVA fell to 3rd.

Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. 17-year-old Alec Enyeart continues his streak of swimming lifetime bests. Enyeart was racing in Irvine, CA at the Speedo Summer Championships last week, where he swam several best times by large margins. Through 4 days of this meet, Enyeart has continued to drop time, improving upon his lifetime best swims from last week. Tonight, Enyeart won the men’s 400 free handily, speeding to a 3:54.82 final time. The swim was 2.05 seconds faster than the 3:56.87, which had stood as his best since last week. With the swim, Enyeart is now just outside the all-time top 100 for 17-18 boys. Enyeart’s time also dipped under the NCSA meet record of 3:54.90, which was held by Townley Haas.

NOVA of Virginia’s Zoe Dixon, 17, also broke a meet record, winning the women’s 200 breast in 2:29.82. The swim was another lifetime best for Dixon, who was coming off an excellent 400 IM last night, in which she broke that meet record also. In the 200 breast tonight, Dixon established the lead on the 2nd 50, and never let it go. Dixon took 2.46 seconds off her previous best of 2:32.28, which she swam just 4 weeks ago. With the time, Dixon is now tied for #55 all-time in the 17-18 age group. The previous meet record was held by Olivia Anderson at 2:31.48.

In the women’s 100 fly, sisters Letitia Sim, 18, and Levenia Sim,15, went 1-2. Letitia won the race in 1:00.53, establishing a new personal best by 0.59 seconds. Levenia came in 2nd, posting a 1:00.91, which is a new best time by 0.55 seconds. Levenia is now just outside the all-time top 100 for 15-16 girls in the event. Letitia Sim came in 2nd in the women’s 200 breast as well, swimming a new lifetime best of 2:30.94.

Zionsville Swim Club 17-year-old Will Modglin cracked a new best time of 53.94 to win the men’s 100 fly. The swim chipped 0.11 seconds off Modglin’s previous best, which was swum in June of this year, approximately 7 weeks ago. With the 53.94, Modglin is now tied for #85 all-time in the 17-18 age group with Andrew Liang.

Kledi Kadiu, who was coming off an electric 50 breast last night, won the men’s 200 breast tonight, completing his sweep of the men’s breaststroke events. He swam a 2:18.22, marking a new personal best by 3.29 seconds. Despite Kadiu appearing to be more geared towards the sprint breaststroke events, he held his pace tonight extremely well. After swimming a 30.81 on the 1st 50, he posted splits of 35.47, 35.94, and 35.97 on the final 3 50s respectively.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 16-year-old Madison Smith won the women’s 400 free in 4:17.31. The swim marked a significant lifetime best for Smith, who entered the meet with a best of 4:20.31.

Zionsville Swim Club was dominant in the men’s 400 free relay, posting a final time 0f 3:27.06 to win by over 3 seconds. Will Modglin was back in action, leading the team off in 51.27, which was the fastest lead-off split in the field. Charles Krone went next, splitting 52.27, and was followed by Will Raches in 51.57, and John Donovan in 51.95.

Dads Club Swim Team won the women’s 400 free relay. The squad of Kassidy Kitchel, Sydney Smith, Isabella Alas, and Brynn Bond posted a 3:51.82 to win. Unfortunately, the splits are unavailable for the top 2 teams.