The Official 2018 SwimSwam Women’s NCAA Predictions Index

2018 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As we tick down the days to the 2018 Women’s NCAA Championships, keep track of all our event-by-event previews and winner picks here.

Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.

Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.

Event Winner
Wednesday
800 Free Relay
Thursday
200 Free Relay California
500 Free Katie Ledecky
200 IM Ella Eastin
50 Free
400 Medley Relay
Friday
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free Mallory Comerford, Louisville
100 Breast Lilly King, Indiana
100 Back
200 Medley Relay
Saturday
1650 Free Katie Ledecky, Stanford
200 Back Kathleen Baker, California
100 Free Simone Manuel, Stanford
200 Breast
200 Fly Ella Eastin, Stanford
400 Free Relay

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "The Official 2018 SwimSwam Women’s NCAA Predictions Index"

newest oldest most voted
Anon

Ballsy putting Ledecky to win the 1650.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Tea rex

#36 seed Peyton Palsha (FR-Arkansas) for the win in the 1650 over Katie Ledecky! #upset #gobigorgohome

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »