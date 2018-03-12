2018 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 14- Saturday, March 17
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion – Columbus, Ohio
- Defending champion: Stanford (1x) (results)
As we tick down the days to the 2018 Women’s NCAA Championships, keep track of all our event-by-event previews and winner picks here.
Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.
Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.
|Event
|Winner
|Wednesday
|800 Free Relay
|Thursday
|200 Free Relay
|California
|500 Free
|Katie Ledecky
|200 IM
|Ella Eastin
|50 Free
|
400 Medley Relay
|Friday
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|Mallory Comerford, Louisville
|100 Breast
|Lilly King, Indiana
|100 Back
|
200 Medley Relay
|Saturday
|1650 Free
|Katie Ledecky, Stanford
|200 Back
|Kathleen Baker, California
|100 Free
|Simone Manuel, Stanford
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|Ella Eastin, Stanford
|400 Free Relay
2 Comments on "The Official 2018 SwimSwam Women’s NCAA Predictions Index"
Ballsy putting Ledecky to win the 1650.
#36 seed Peyton Palsha (FR-Arkansas) for the win in the 1650 over Katie Ledecky! #upset #gobigorgohome