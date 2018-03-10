2018 Women’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by A3

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships has arrived! This year’s contest is sponsored by SwimSwam partners A3, who will be providing pries to the winners.
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
In the team picks, correctly picking a team to finish in exactly each place will earn this many points:
- 1st – 20
- 2nd – 17
- 3rd – 16
- 4th – 15
- 5th – 14
- 6th – 13
- 7th – 12
- 8th – 11
- 9th – 9
- 10th – 7
Picks will close at 4PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 14th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 PM on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
Note: this year, we’ve solved a technical limitation that we had last year that made it impossible to change your mind on the team selections once a team had been clicked. The “JK” columns are designed for any such errors. If you don’t need them, feel free to leave them blank!
PRIZES
The highest scorer on each of the 3 days of the meet (with days 1 and 2 being combined for prize purposes) will receive the following prize package:
- A3 Performance Cinch Bag
- Silicone Cap
- A3 t-shirt
- A3 knit hat
- A3 Fuse Goggles
- Pair of BODIMAX Sleeves
The person who has the most points at the end of the competition will win the rand prize:
- New VICI Tech Suit
- Silicone Dome Cap
- Pair of Fuse Goggles
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to the sponsor in order to distribute prizes
