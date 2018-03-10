2018 Women’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by A3

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2017 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships has arrived! This year’s contest is sponsored by SwimSwam partners A3, who will be providing pries to the winners.

Not sure who to pick? Check our official event page for event-by-event previews and predictions.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

In the team picks, correctly picking a team to finish in exactly each place will earn this many points:

1st – 20

2nd – 17

3rd – 16

4th – 15

5th – 14

6th – 13

7th – 12

8th – 11

9th – 9

10th – 7

Picks will close at 4PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 14th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 PM on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

Note: this year, we’ve solved a technical limitation that we had last year that made it impossible to change your mind on the team selections once a team had been clicked. The “JK” columns are designed for any such errors. If you don’t need them, feel free to leave them blank!

PRIZES

The highest scorer on each of the 3 days of the meet (with days 1 and 2 being combined for prize purposes) will receive the following prize package:

A3 Performance Cinch Bag

Silicone Cap

A3 t-shirt

A3 knit hat

A3 Fuse Goggles

Pair of BODIMAX Sleeves

The person who has the most points at the end of the competition will win the rand prize:

New VICI Tech Suit

Silicone Dome Cap

Pair of Fuse Goggles

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must: