What’s The Scoop On The BODIMAX Sleeves?

BODIMAX Sleeves, by A3 Performance, are the newest innovation to hit the sport of swimming. Designed specifically for swimmers, BODIMAX Sleeves are built to impact performance and recovery so swimmers can train better than ever before. In a nutshell, BODIMAX Sleeves were developed so swimmers can train better longer, and get better faster. That sounds pretty great right? But how does that work? What does that mean? Well we decided to interview A3 Performance President & CEO Dan Meinholz to get the scoop on BODIMAX Sleeves.

Mel: Hey Dan, thank you for taking the time to talk with us. So the BODIMAX Sleeves…how are these different from any other compressionwear that athletes use all the time?

Dan: BODIMAX Sleeves are aquatic performancewear…compression sleeves specifically designed to be worn during in-water training. You can feel that the fabric is stronger, more durable, and more resilient than your typical “compression” because it’s built to hold up after hundreds of hours in the chlorine. We know that compression has benefits to performance and recovery and we wanted to deliver a product that, at a minimum, allows swimmers to reap these benefits.

Another huge significance is that the sleeves are built with BODIMAX Technology which is intelligent fabric technology that interacts with your body. BODIMAX Technology is proven to improve oxygenation and neutralize lactic acid in the blood stream. This is truly unlike anything swimming has ever seen.

Mel: How exactly do aquatic compression sleeves improve oxygen flow and neutralize lactic acid in the body?

Dan: The BODIMAX Technology is essentially latent energy that is activated when worn. When we are training, our muscles start to heat up, and that body heat activates the BODIMAX Technology. BODIMAX absorbs that body heat and transfers it back to the muscles as natural, far infrared energy. The impact of far infrared energy on your body is amazing! Studies have proven far infrared energy to increase oxygen levels in the blood stream, improve blood circulation, and delay the buildup of lactic acid. Far infrared energy facilitates overall healthier muscle, and with the training swimmers engage in, I think there is a lot to gain here.

Mel: As swimmers we definitely understand the negative impact of lactic acid, but how significant is this technology?

Dan: Very! The impact of BODIMAX Technology significantly prolongs the buildup of lactic acid. This technology is raising the bar. The reason for fatigue or failure in training, is that the body is unable to maintain the level of performance due to oxygen depletion and lactic acid buildup. BODIMAX technology supports you in pushing back the threshold of when your body begins producing significant amounts of lactic acid, contributing to fatigue. Maybe even more incredible are the recovery benefits occurring with BODIMAX use. Leaving the muscles in a better state post training, allows for a quicker recovery. This improved recovery allows us to train at a high level more often. We think BODIMAX will have a profound impact on how we are training athletes.

Mel: When you say that the BODIMAX Sleeves impact post training recovery too, do you mean that swimmers should wear the sleeves after practice and outside of the pool too? So these aren’t meant just for the water?

Dan: When I say that they impact post workout, I’m not necessarily referring to wearing them after practice. Wearing BODIMAX during your workout will have a significant impact on your bodies’ ability to recover even after workout is over. With that being said, the BODIMAX Sleeves were designed with the intention of being worn in the water; however, we have found that the benefits go far beyond the pool. We encourage all athletes to wear their sleeves not only in the water, but during their dryland training, during lifting, before competition in warm ups, and after competition. The more they are worn, the more significant the benefit.

Mel: So how long do the sleeves need to be worn in order to experience the significant benefit? Will swimmers start to feel it right away?

Dan: Yes and no, there are really two parts. The sleeves are very compressive on the arms, and most athletes like the feeling of compression. Although we have had athletes tell us after one use their arms feel fresh and better than usual, the benefits in performance and recovery comes gradually and incrementally. In our research, we have found that after just 10 minutes of exercise a difference in lactic acid levels and oxygenation have been recorded. Using your sleeves consistently and regularly is the best way to maximize the BODIMAX benefits.

Mel: This all sounds like it would be really beneficial for swimmers. Are the sleeves something that can be worn in competition?

Dan: No, the BODIMAX Sleeves are not a FINA approved garment, they are designed for training. The sleeves can be worn in warm up, but cannot be worn in competition. Many swimmers have reported that they like wearing the sleeves to warm up. Also wearing them in training and warmups gives the swimmer a “shaved” feeling on their arms when they dive into competition without them.

Mel: Awesome. Any other final thoughts you want to share on the BODIMAX sleeves?

Dan: Swimmers and coaches are constantly looking for strategies, products, and philosophies that facilitate higher performance. I believe BODIMAX is a game changer and the future of training and recovery. We know it has a real impact on performance and recovery, unlike anything we have seen to date. Thank you for the opportunity to discuss our latest innovation.

