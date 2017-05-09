Family Competition Replaces Family Dinners

“A family is a place where minds come in contact with one another.” – Buddha

Family can come in a variety of shapes and sizes. For some, it includes those that are related to us by blood. For others, family means the people that are closest to them throughout different stages in their lives. People tend to have a variety of “family type” groups that make up their day to day existence. Different examples include the work family, the home family, the sport family. All of these groups connect us to something. It is that connection that allows us to grow knowing that we are part of something bigger than just ourselves.

Open water swimming has, in many ways, always been perceived to be a sport of solitude. A sport whose foundation rests on the connection of the athlete with the elements that surround them. For some, this will always define what it means to be an open water swimmer. Some crave the disconnection that the solitude of being in the water allows them and it is the reason they are drawn to the sport. However, there is a new breed of open water athlete whose population is growing in numbers quickly. The next wave of open water is a far cry from the show-up and jump in, silent, and mileage focused mentality that many seem to associate with the sport.

The new open water is loud, its relays, its drafting, its teams working together. It’s fellowship and group driven. It’s let’s swim then let’s celebrate. It’s families, couples, and teams abandoning the idea that they have to spend their weekends sitting in bleachers, staying away from their kids and their friends until after the competition is over. New open water is social and connected. It’s inclusive for all ages, all family members, and offers a variety of opportunities for everyone to experience the sport, no matter the level. New open water is now exactly that, open for all.

This new paradigm is best demonstrated by the new approaches many event owners are taking. Open Water Planet, a known leader in the idea of open water as a lifestyle, pioneered the “family start” at their season kickoff the Triton river ONE in April. Inspired by the families that chose to swim together in their inaugural event last Nov, the family start program allows for small groups of racers of varying ages to start the swim together. This means that families can now compete as a team and swim together for the entire event.

“Think about it; there are almost no other sports where families can compete together at the same time. Our demographic ranges from ages 9 to 99. And now those two ages, or any ages in between, can tackle an event together if they choose! Think the neighborhood softball game times a thousand!!!” explained a very excited Casey Taker, OWP COO. “We want family rivalries, we want family and team t-shirts at our events. We want everyone to have the option to enjoy a sport together and create a real family experience!”

These changes don’t seem limited to just families themselves. With new team divisions and relay opportunities popping up in events all over the country, the stage has been set. Open water is growing fast and with it, the diversity of athletes that align themselves with the sport. The social side of open water is the new frontier and it appears to be here to stay.

