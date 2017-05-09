Missy Franklin Joins All-Star Lineup Of Mentors For LEAD Sports Summit

Two-time Olympian and 5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin has joined the all-star lineup of mentors for the LEAD Sports Summit as a Special Guest Speaker and Mentor. The LEAD Sports Summit, founded by 3-time Olympian Kara Lynn Joyce, is the first leadership and empowerment summit for female teenage swimmers.

LEAD, which stands for Leadership, Empowerment, and Athletic Development, gives female teenage swimmers the opportunity to learn leadership and communication skills from one of the most accomplished groups of female mentors ever assembled, including Kara, Olympian Elizabeth Beisel, confidence coach Christen Shefchunas, and nutritionist Jennifer Brunelli.

“I’m honored to bring Missy on board for the LEAD Sports Summit,” said LEAD founder Kara Lynn Joyce. “As a former teammate, but more importantly as a dear friend, I’ve seen Missy grow from a young, fierce kid to a strong, fearless woman over just a few short years. The foundation of who Missy is – to her core – has never once faltered in success or defeat, and I think what she will be able to share with the girls at LEAD is invaluable.”

As a LEAD speaker and mentor, Missy will talk with participants about her journey in swimming and life, as well as her demeanor both in times of success and in failure.

From Missy, “I could not be more excited to be a part of the first ever LEAD Summit. I am so proud of everything this summit stands for and am honored to be a part of something so special.”

LEAD is the first all-inclusive leadership and empowerment summit specifically for teenage girl swimmers. Registration includes:

Two nights at the Hyatt Place Austin North

All meals, including a dinner banquet with the LEAD mentor team

Full access to five of the top female mentors in swimming

A two-hour swim clinic at the Austin Aquatics and Sports Academy

Team building activities with the LEAD mentors, including stand-up paddle boarding at the Texas Rowing Center

A trip to the LEAD sponsored gifting suite for all attendees (includes a free pair of UGG slippers)

Registration for LEAD is open to all female swimmers, ages 13-18. Athletes can register for the event and sign up for the LEAD newsletter through the website: https://leadsportssummit.com/.

Please contact Kara Lynn Joyce with any questions at: [email protected] and follow LEAD on Twitter: @LEADSportSummit & Instagram: @LEADSportsSummit for updates and announcements.

News courtesy of LEAD, Kara Lynn Joyce.