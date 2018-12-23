Teen Minakov Scorches 50.13 1Fly, Rylov 49.11 1Back At Salnikov Cup

2018 Salnikov Cup

Friday, December 21st – Saturday, December 22nd

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM

Results

The 2018 Salnikov Cup wrapped up this weekend in St. Petersburg, where Russian and non-Russian swimmers ended their 2018 on a high note.

Sergei Fesikov took the men’s 50m freestyle, clocking 21.41 for the win. That managed to hold off Mikhail Vekovishchev, who roared tot the wall just .28 later in 21.60. Rounding out the top 3 was Artem Selin of Krasnoyarsk Territory, who finished in 21.66.

In the 100m free, however, it was teen titan Kliment Kolesnikov who got the job done in World Junior Record-setting fashion. Clocking 46.11, Kolesnikov’s winning time not only beat out runner-up Vladislav Grinev and Vekovishchev in the race, but it also shaved .01 off of the previous WJR held by 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers.

You can read more about Kolesnikov’s history-making 100m free swim from St. Petersburg here.

The men’s 200m free saw Martin Malyutin throw down a zinger in 1:42.73 to take gold in a time not far off what he produced in the Hangzhou final. Tonight, Malyutin split 51.06/53.0 to register his victorious sub-1:43, the only one of the St. Petersburg field. Back in Hangzhou, en route to earning 6th place, Malyutin clocked 1:42.46.

Kolesnikov was also in this 200m free final, finishing 4th in 1:44.21. The teen also raced the 50m backstroke, where Fesikov actually got the leg up to take gold. Fesikov notched 23.33 to hit the wall .06 ahead of Kolesnikov who earned 50m back silver in 23.39.

Kolesnikov also had to settle for silver in the 100m back event, where the SCM 200 back world champion in Hangzhou, Evgeny Rylov, took this sprint in a monstrous 49.11. That mark would have easily beaten American Ryan Murphy in Hangzhou, as Murphy won in 49.23.

For his part, Kolesnikov took silver behind Rylov in 49.67, just .27 over the 49.40 he produced for bronze in that Hangzhou race.

Malyutin doubled up on freestyle victories in St. Petersburg, also taking the 400m free in 3:41.14. He was 3:37.75 most recently in Hangzhou, a mark which fell just .21 off of Gabriele Detti of Italy’s bronze medal time of 3:37.54.

Short Course World Championships silver medalist in the 50m breast, Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus, beat the field in the same event here in St. Petersburg, throwing down 26.00. Russian national record holder Kirill Prigoda settled for silver in 26.35, while Oleg Kostin took bronze in 26.41.

Shymanovich also wrangled up 100m breast gold, stopping the clock in 57.54 to represent the only racer to delve under 58 seconds in the field.

16-year-old Andrei Minakov closed out his impressive year of racing with a 50.13 scorcher in the men’s 100m butterfly. Splitting 23.30/26/83, Minakov beat out Belarusian Yauhen Tsurkin and teammate Vekovishchev in the race, leading both runners-up to also clock sub-51 second efforts.

Tsurkin took silver in 50.67, while Vekovishchev earned bronze in 50.85. Minakov’s time falls within a second of Chinese swimmer Li Zhuhaho’s World Junior Record of 49.53 set at the World Cup Singapore last year. FINA, however, still lists the 50.53 benchmark standard as the WJR.

Minakov’s time would have taken 7th in the Hangzhou final. The teen already notched a new Russian Senior National Record in the LCM version of the 100 fly, clocking 51.12 for Youth Olympic Games gold.

Germany got another win in their column at the meet, courtesy of Franziska Hentke‘s victory in the women’s 200m fly. Blasting a time of 2:05.15, Hentke cleared the field by almost 5 solid seconds. The next fastest competitor, also non-Russian, was Zsuzsanna Jakabos of Hungary, who registered 2:10.14 for silver.

Hentke’s 2:05.15 time tonight would have finished 5th in the final at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou.

Additional Highlights:

