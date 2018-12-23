Kolesnikov Closes Out 2018 With WJR In 100 Free

2018 Salnikov Cup

Friday, December 21st – Saturday, December 22nd

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM

Results

18-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov ended his stellar 2018 with a shiny new World Junior Record in the men’s SCM 100 freestyle. While competing at the 2018 Salnikov Cup in St. Petersburg this weekend, the Moscow City athlete ripped a new lifetime best time of 46.11 to take gold ahead of Vladislav Grinev and Mikhail Vekovishchev, but also to notch a new WJR in the process.

Splitting 22.30/23.81, Kolesnikov’s 46.11 effort shaved just .01 off of the previous WJR held by 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia. Chalmers set the standard of 46.12 at the World Cup stop in Tokyo back in 2016.

For perspective the Russian’s effort tonight would have tied Simonas Bilis of Lithuania for 5th place at the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou.

The Salnikov Cup has been good to Kolesnikov, as the teen blasted new WJRs in the 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke at the 2017 edition of the competition. Both marks of 1:41.75 in the 2free and 48.90 in the 1back from last year still stand on the WJR record books.

With this 100m free mark, Kolesnikov now owns a remarkable 7 SCM World Junior Records.

The teen’s crown record achievement from 2018, however, was the Senior World Record of 24.00 earned in the men’s 50m backstroke (LCM) while taking gold at this year’s European Championships.