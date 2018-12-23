Russia Denies WADA Search Team Access To Lab Data

Although experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) completed its audit of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) last week, a critical denial of information is resulting in the RUSADA looking at potentially more sanctions less than 2 years out from Tokyo.

As a refresher, the scheduled audit was completed in accordance to prior conditions that were established so that RUSADA would restore its compliance status to the WADA code. The audit, which lasted two days, was required as stated in both RUSADA‘s Roadmap to Compliance and WADA‘s Executive Committee decision made back on September 20, 2018.

WADA had set a December 31st deadline to meet the condition or once again be found non-compliant. If non-compliant, RUSADA would face even tough sanctions.

Per The Telegraph, the WADA inspection team last week was denied access to raw data in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Access to this data was denied due to Russia’s saying the inspection team’s equipment to be used for data extraction ‘had not been certified under Russian law.’

Now, WADA‘s inspection team will form a report for the Independent Compliance Review Committee, who is scheduled to meet on January 14th with the purpose of reconsidering RUSADA‘s code compliance status.

WADA told Reuters that, “there were no more visits planned but that the team of experts would remain on standby ready to proceed with full data extraction should the matter be resolved.”

“Let’s hope WADA doesn’t get played again and immediately declares them non-compliant,” United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief executive Travis Tygart told Reuters upon the news of data denial.