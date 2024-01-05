SwimSwam Pulse: Dressel’s Return, McIntosh’s Olympic Pursuit Top 2024 Storylines

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent polls asked SwimSwam readers what the top storylines are as we head into the Olympic year:

Question: Which men’s storyline is most interesting heading into the Olympic year?

RESULTS

The Return(?): Caeleb Dressel – 31.8%

– 31.8% Loaded & Unpredictable: The distance scene – 29.5%

– 29.5% Under Pressure: Leon Marchand ‘s home Olympics – 19.7%

– 19.7% Qin Haiyang : Will he fend off Peaty/ZSC? – 10.9%

– 10.9% Euro bounce-backs: Milak & Popovici – 6.3%

– 6.3% Other – 1.7%

Question: Which women’s storyline is most interesting heading into the Olympic year?

RESULTS

McIntosh’s pursuit of first Olympic title(s) – 37.7%

– 37.7% 100 FLY – 5 fastest ever go to battle – 14.8%

– 14.8% McKeown’s BK reign – can Smith dethrone her? – 12.2%

– 12.2% Aussie freestyle dominance – 12.2%

– 12.2% Sjostrom’s pursuit of (more) Olympic glory – 11.6%

– 11.6% Ledecky’s legacy – 9.8%

– 9.8% BR – Can anyone challenge Meilutyte & Schoenmaker? – 1.0%

– 1.0% Other – 0.5%

Superstars dominate the sports world, and the results of our most recent polls show us just that.

We asked readers what the top storyline was for both men and women as we head into the Olympic year, and the path of two of the sport’s biggest stars came out on top.

THE MEN’S POLL

In the men’s poll, the return of Caeleb Dressel led the way with 31.8 percent of votes, with fans eager to see if swimming’s poster boy of the Tokyo Games can get back to the top of the sport after an extended hiatus and subsequent rebuilding year in 2023.

If Dressel is at the peak of his powers, he has a realistic chance of defending the three individual Olympic titles he won in 2021, though the 100 fly is the only one of the events where he would be the clear favorite if at his best.

In the 50 free, Australian Cameron McEvoy dropped a time of 21.06 at the 2023 World Championships to fall just shy of Dressel’s textile world record (21.04), while in the 100 free, he’s got reigning world champion Kyle Chalmers, world record holder David Popovici and Chinese stud Pan Zhanle to deal with it, not to mention American teammate Jack Alexy who had a breakout 2023.

It was interesting to see the distance freestyle scene place a close second in the poll, with fans anticipating the must-see battles on deck in the 800 and 1500.

In last year’s World Championship final, Ahmed Hafnaoui (7:37.00), Sam Short (7:37.76), Bobby Finke (7:38.67), Daniel Wiffen (7:39.19) and Lukas Märtens (7:39.48) all improved their ranking in the top-11 of all-time in the 800 free, a list that doesn’t even include likely Paris contenders Gregorio Paltrinieri, Florian Wellbrock and Mykhailo Romanchuk.

It’s a similar story in the 1500 free, though Hafnaoui and Finke were dominant at the World Championships and narrowly missed Sun Yang‘s longstanding world record. Still, a battle between those two, and potentially Paltrinieri (14:32.80 best time) and Wiffen and Wellbrock (both 14:34-high) will be circled on the calendar.

Leon Marchand‘s performance at his home Olympics garnered nearly 20 percent of votes, as the Frenchman enters 2024 as the slam-dunk favorite in the 400 IM, while his chances in the 200 IM and 200 fly are more up in the air with defending champions Wang Shun and Kristof Milak possible challengers.

The pressure will be on all French athletes to perform at the Games, but especially those who have established themselves as the world’s best in the year or two leading up, like Marchand has.

Picking up nearly 11 percent of votes, Qin Haiyang‘s shot at sweeping the 100 and 200 breast is something everyone will have an eye on after he pulled off the treble in Fukuoka. Similar to Marchand, Qin’s biggest challengers figure to be the defending Olympic champions: Zac Stubblety-Cook in the 200, and, if he can return to form, Adam Peaty in the 100 breast.

The bounce-backs of Popovici and Milak trailed with six percent of votes—after the two Europeans had dominant 2022s, they struggled in 2023. Popovici surprisingly missed the podium at the World Championships, while Milak withdrew from the meet due to mental and physical fatigue.

THE WOMEN’S POLL

The results of the women’s poll were much more lopsided.

The pursuit of Olympic glory for Summer McIntosh, the Canadian teenager who broke onto the international scene at the Tokyo Games and has quickly blossomed into the world’s best all-around female swimmer, came out on top by a wide margin with nearly 38 percent of votes.

McIntosh will be vying for her first Olympic medals in Paris, having accumulated four LC World Championship titles and eight total medals over the last two years. The reigning two-time world champion in the women’s 200 fly and 400 IM, McIntosh will be the odds-on favorite in both races, though the 200 fly will be loaded with defending Olympic champion Zhang Yufei and 2023’s fastest swimmer Regan Smith.

McIntosh will also be vying for gold in the 400 free, where she’ll battle Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky, while the new Olympic schedule likely means McIntosh opts to race the 200 IM (after she dropped it at Worlds) and not the 200 free (which she won bronze in at Worlds). In Paris, the 200 free final will fall on the same night as the 400 IM.

Taking second in the poll was the 100 fly, where the five fastest swimmers of all-time could go to battle.

Swimmers #2-5 will surely be in the mix: Maggie MacNeil, Zhang, Torri Huske and Emma McKeon.

The world record holder and 2016 Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom hasn’t been focusing on the event over the last few years, and might end up going all-in on the 50 free, but nonetheless, the 100 fly should be one of the marquee events on the schedule.

Tying for third was the intrigue surrounding the women’s freestyle and backstroke events.

On the freestyle side, it’s the Australian dominance: Mollie O’Callaghan swept the 100 and 200 in Fukuoka, breaking the super-suited world record in the latter, and Ariarne Titmus broke the 400 free world record and handily beat Ledecky and McIntosh.

Can the Aussie teammates win the 100/400 again, and then have another epic clash in the 200?

In backstroke, it’s been all Kaylee McKeown in recent years, having gone undefeated in the 100 and 200 on the major international stage dating back to her Olympic sweep in 2021, with Regan Smith only winning the 2022 world title in the 100 when McKeown dropped the event.

Smith did, however, beat McKeown head-to-head on the lead-off leg of the women’s 400 medley relay at the end of the 2023 World Championships. Can the American upend the Aussie, and win her first individual Olympic title?

For Sjostrom, who will turn 31 shortly after the Games, she warranted votes in her pursuit of (more) Olympic glory, having won just one Olympic gold medal, the 2016 title in the 100 fly, to go along with 12 individual LC world titles.

If she could return to the top step of the Olympic podium eight years later, it would be something.

Ledecky’s legacy also picked up some votes as she aims for a fourth straight Olympic crown in the 800 free, a second consecutive in the 1500 free, and a shot at returning to the top in the 400 free after winning in 2016.

Ledecky needs just one gold medal to tie Jenny Thompson (8) for the most Olympic titles among female swimmers in history, and two medals of any color to match Thompson and Dara Torres (12) for the most all-time. One individual medal would place Ledecky second all-time behind Michael Phelps in terms of swimming medalists.

It’s safe to say there are no shortage of storylines to watch for this year, so buckle up.

