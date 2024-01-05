World Junior Champion Uros Zivanovic Bolstering Georgia Tech’s Breaststroke Group in 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Serbian breaststroke specialist Uros Zivanovic has committed to begin his NCAA career this fall at Georgia Tech under longtime coach Courtney Hart.

Zivanovic burst onto the international scene in 2022, capturing a gold medal in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 27.70 at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. He also picked up a silver medal in the 100 breast with a personal-best 1:01.64.

Zivanovic couldn’t quite match that same level of speed in 2023, but the 18-year-old still had a strong showing this year at the Euro Junior Championships in July and European U-23 Championships in August. He placed 2nd in the 50 breast (28.08) and 3rd in the 100 breast (1:02.09) at Euro Juniors before placing 8th in the 50 breast (27.83) at Euro U-23s — exactly one second off Caba Siladi‘s Serbian record from 2019. Zivanovic owns Serbian junior records in both the LCM 50 and 100 breast.

Zivanovic also competed at last year’s European Short Course Championships in December, making the semifinals in the SCM 50 breast (26.63).

“So grateful to coaches Vuk, Dusan, Chico, Ari Silva and Courtney, and all Georgia Tech staff, for giving me this remarkable opportunity,” Zivanovic wrote SwimSwam. “So super excited to have my academic and athletic future in GT, GO YELLOW JACKETS.”

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 breast – 27.64 (24.00)

100 breast – 1:01.64 (53.72)

200 breast – 2:17.79 (2:00.44)

50 free – 23.83 (20.74)

100 free – 51.52 (44.97)

Zivanovic’s best converted times would have made the B-final of the 100 breast at the 2023 ACC Championships as well as the C-final of the 200 breast. His best converted 50 breast time is only .05 seconds off what Daniel Kertesz split on Georgia Tech’s 200 medley relay at ACCs, where the Yellow Jackets placed 9th with 484.5 points.

By the time Zivanovic arrives on campus this fall, the ACC will be even more competitive with Cal, Stanford, and SMU joining the fold this summer.

