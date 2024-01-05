Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Former Arlington Aquatic Club Board President Mark Black Indicted on Child Porn Charges

by Riley Overend

January 05th, 2024

Former Arlington Aquatic Club (AAC) board president Mark Black was deemed ineligible indefinitely by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on Friday after being indicted by a grand jury on child pornography and sexual coercion charges in November.

Black, 50, is accused of creating, advertising, distributing, and receiving child pornography from 2018 until last June, according to federal court documents. He also allegedly coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography on multiple occasions in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia told ARLnow that Black faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 to 30 years for conspiracy to produce child pornography, 15 to 30 years for conspiracy to advertise child pornography, 15 to 30 years for production of child pornography, 10 to life for coercion and enticement, and 5 to 20 for both receipt and distribution. The average sentence for federal child pornography charges was just over nine years in 2022.

Black first entered SafeSport’s disciplinary database last summer, around the time authorities say they found him in possession of child pornography. He was taken into custody in September, the same month he was issued an indefinite suspension by SafeSport.

AAC is a Virginia-based club that earned silver medal status in USA Swimming’s 2022-23 excellence program. AAC produced a Tokyo Olympian two summers ago and achieved gold medal certification for the first time in 2021-22. Attempts at reaching the club for comment were again unsuccessful.

Coach
16 seconds ago

Not a good look for AAC!

