SwimSwam Pulse: Direct Finals Access Most Unpopular World Cup Changes

Question: Which parts of the new FINA World Cup rules do you dislike? (Vote for all that apply)



Direct finals access for select swimmers – 47.6%

4-event-per-swimmer cap – 33.6%

Different event lineups at each meet – 16.3%

I like all of the format changes – 2.4%

SwimSwam voters overwhelmingly pointed to direct finals access for major medalists as the most disliked World Cup format change, with almost half of votes going for that rules update.

This week’s poll allowed users to vote for more than one option, and there’s a lot of crossover between those who didn’t like any of the three major changes. Interestingly, about a third of votes went to the 4-event cap for each swimmer at each meet. That’s a rule that’s been in place in roughly similar form for years in the American Pro Swim Series (a cap of 7 events in 3 days on the PSS compared to 4 events over 2 days on the World Cup) and has drawn very little criticism.

47.6% of votes targeted direct finals access as the most disliked change. The new World Cup format allows World Champs and Olympic medalists free access to event finals, without even requiring a prelims swim.

About 16% disliked the shifting event lineups that feature each event in two of the three meets in each cluster.

Swim fans continue to have an overwhelmingly negative reaction to the changes, with only 2.4% of votes supporting all of the changes.

