SwimSwam Podcast: Luca Urlando on His Top 3 Swims All-Time

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Luca Urlando to catch up and get some perspective on his swimming career so far. Urlando talks about how he sustained his shoulder injury in January, recovering from said injury, and how he’s been training throughout this quarantine period.

Perhaps most thrilling of all though is Urlando was kind enough to share with SwimSwam what his Top 3 swims all-time were (in his mind), as well as the top 3 swims he’s witnessed.