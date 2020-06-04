Oregon Will Allow Pools To Reopen In Phase 2, As Early As Friday

The state of Oregon will allow swimming pools to reopen in phase 2 of its reopening plan. For some counties, that could start as soon as Friday, June 5.

All but one of the state’s counties is currently in phase 1 of the reopening plan, which allowed gyms to open, but not pools. Phase 2 of the plan will reopen pools and recreational sports, with varying levels of restrictions. Currently 29 counties have applied for phase 2 and remain under review.

Multnomah County, the state’s biggest county which includes the city of Portland, is the only county that has not yet applied to move to phase 1.

Governor Kate Brown should announce this week which counties can move forward to phase 2. Counties moving forward could start loosening restrictions as soon as tomorrow. Phase 2 will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

Specific phase 2 guidelines suggest that pools will have to abide by the following rules in reopening:

Staff (including lifeguards) should wear masks or face coverings when not in the water.

1 lap swimmer per lane

Social distancing of six feet between people

Limiting how many people can use locker rooms at the same time

Meanwhile specific requirements for recreational sports will add a few more layers:

Wearing masks or face shields when not actively participating in a sport

Closing water fountains

Designating separate “enter” and “exit” doors for facilities

You can see each state’s progress in reopening its pools in our state-by-state pool reopening index here.