Survey: Participate in Research Study Involving Coaches, Sleep, and Steps

Former University of Minnesota collegiate swimmer Dr. Krista Kezbers is conducting a research study the University of Oklahoma regarding the sleep and steps habits of sports coaches.

Dear Coach:

Volunteers are needed for a research study sponsored by The OU-TU School of Community Medicine that explores sleep and steps in swim coaches. If you agree to participate, you will be asked to complete an anonymous, online survey, which should take approximately 10-15 minutes. In the survey, you will be asked demographic questions and information about activity trackers. You will also be asked to provide information from your activity tracker about your daily steps and your sleep.

The purpose of this study is to determine baseline levels of sleep and daily steps in swim coaches. Also, we aim to compare sleep and daily steps from an in-season time in February to the more recent abnormal coaching time in April. Participation is voluntary and your responses will be anonymous.

Follow this link to the Survey:

https://redcap.ouhsc.edu/redca p/surveys/?s=4EXYRJPYXF

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the study’s Principal Investigator, Krista Kezbers, PhD, at

krista–kezbers@ouhsc.edu.

Approved by the IRB for study #12055.

Dr. Krista Kezbers is a research associate with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, School of Community Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her main area of research is the health and well-being of unique populations, with a large focus on sports coaches. She swam for the University of Minnesota and post-grad for Texas Longhorn Aquatics before moving into careers in coaching and research in Oklahoma.