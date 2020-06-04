Daily Swim Coach Workout #113

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up

1×800 swim

3×50 kick 1-EN1 / 1-loose build / 1-FAST @1:05

2x

1×75 EN1 free @1:05

3×25 choice drill or slow perfect @35

1×75 EN1 free @1:05

1×25 choice sprint @35

5x [choose 1 stroke for entire set. No IM]

3×50 choice EN3 FAST @32/35/40/45….

2×25 choice same stroke sprint @35

1×50 easy @1:30

6×50 easy @55

6x

5×25 choice sprint w/fins and paddles @40

1×25 easy @40

3x

3×50 fly kick mono fin drill w/fins & snorkel @1:00

1×400 kick w/fins 75 mod / 25 FAST / 50 mod / 50 FAST @6:00



