Colorado Time Systems Releases The Dolphin Wireless Stopwatch Rental Program

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce a Dolphin Wireless Stopwatch Rental Program for swim meets. The program is designed to help customers run swim meets (virtual or not) as their teams get back into the water.

“We are excited about this program,” said Rick Connell, Colorado Time Systems Vice President & General Manager. “Our dedication to our customers has always been paramount, and we hope that this will help those clubs that have been impacted financially during this unprecedented time. All of these athletes work so hard, it is important that we provide a low-cost option and ensure that they get a top-notch experience with their meets.”

The Dolphin system is a completely wireless timing system and includes a start unit to give timers a synchronized start thereby improving accuracy in the meet times. The rental program offers 12 wireless stopwatches, a start unit, and a base unit to transmit all of the times wirelessly back to the meet management computer. Dolphin is compatible with most meet management programs out in the market today.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more atwww.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven Company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

Swimming news is courtesy of CTS, a SwimSwam partner.