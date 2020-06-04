World Junior Championships Bronze Medalist Hanna Henderson Commits to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hanna Henderson, who represented Canada at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships, has verbally committed to USC. That makes Henderson the Trojans’ first commit since Jeremy Kipp was announced as the program’s new head coach. She is expected to join the Trojans in the fall of 2020, which will immediately signal that Kipp’s recruiting success at Northwestern is carrying forward to his new role at USC.

USC is the perfect fit for me for next year. I fell in love with the team atmosphere, the coaches and the athletes while I visited last year. I am beyond excited to become a Trojan and work with the team over the next few years. I can’t think of a better place to pursue my goals!

She joins fellow Canadian international Jade Hannah who is also committed to USC as a member of the class of 2024.

At the 2019 World Junior Championships, Henderson finished 6th in the 50 free (25.33), 10th in the 100 free (55.47), and 4th in the 100 fly (59.06), missing a medal in the latter race by 7-tenths of a second.

She also earned bronze medals as a member of Canada’s 800 free relay (prelims only), women’s 400 medley relay, and mixed 400 medley relay.

Henderson has also competed internationally at 2 stops of the FINA Swimming World Cup Series in 2019.

In the 2019 seasons, Henderson made massive improvements, especially in her best events. For example, in the 100 fly, she entered 2019 with a best time of 1:01.11. In the 2019 calendar year, she swam faster than that 12 times, ultimately dropping more than 2 seconds to land at 59.06.

She was Canada’s 6th-ranked 100 butterflier in 2019, and is at least 2 years younger than all 6 of the swimmers ranked ahead of her. She is also the country’s 9th-ranked 100 freestyler, and is likewise younger than everyone ranked ahead of her.

Best Times:

LCM SCM SCY (Conversions) 50 free 25.33 24.9 22.09 100 free 55.47 53.41 48.11 200 free 2:03.75 2:01.12 1:48.60 100 back 1:01.13 59.98 53.99 100 fly 59.06 58.56 51.94

For the USC women, Henderson comes in at a crucial moment after the graduation of the U.S. Open Record holder and 2019 NCAA Champion Louise Hansson. Hansson, in addition to being one of the top two butterfliers in the country, was also the 2nd-best 100 freestyler in the Pac-12.

USC will return Jemma Schlicht next year as a rising senior in the 100 fly. She was a 51.64 last season. But, between the graduations of Hansson and Catherine Sanchez, the Trojans’ butterfly group would thin out dramatically if it weren’t for the addition of Henderson.

Henderson should be an NCAA qualifier and Pac-12 A-finalist for USC as a freshman. The USC women placed 3rd at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, just 12.5 points behind Cal for 2nd place. The USC women are in much better shape as Kipp takes over than are the USC men, who finished last at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships.

She’ll join a substantial recruiting class for USC that was already ranked #5 in the nation this season by SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson without Henderson. Whilet hat class is deep on freestylers, backstrokers, and breaststrokers, it was lacking an elite-class butterflier like Henderson.

Henderson trains with the Etobicoke Swim Club.

